Sworn 1 (copy)

Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski Jr. recently issued an executive order to double the county’s goals for hiring minority- and women-owned businesses for government contracts.

 Courtesy of the Baltimore County Government

Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski issued an executive order to double the county’s goals for minority- and women-owned businesses to participate in government contracts.

According to the county executive, the order aims to increase involvement by the aforesaid businesses in government contracts by 30 percent for the 2026 fiscal year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.