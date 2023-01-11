Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski issued an executive order to double the county’s goals for minority- and women-owned businesses to participate in government contracts.
According to the county executive, the order aims to increase involvement by the aforesaid businesses in government contracts by 30 percent for the 2026 fiscal year.
Per a 2017 Executive Order by the former County Executive Kevin Kamenetz that previously set a goal of 15 percent of money awarded to minority and women-owned firms, Olszewski has now followed his predecessor’s effort to create and promote equity across the county.
“From day one, our administration has been committed to promoting equity across our government and we remain laser-focused on doing just that,” Olszewski said.
“While we are proud of the steps we’ve already taken and the progress we’ve made; we know there is much more work to do. With this new goal, we are recommitting to doing even more to expand opportunities for our minority and women entrepreneurs in the years ahead.”
According to a press release, the county has set a goal of 23 percent of all procurements to be given to minority- and women-owned business by the of this fiscal year in which it will gradually increase to 30 percent by 2026.
The county also says it has “consistently exceeded the current 15 percent goal” previously set by Kamenetz that includes exceeding the goal by 22 percent by the end of 2022.
Since Olszewski took office in December 2018, spending for minority- and women-owned businesses have increased by nearly 60 percent.
According to U.S. Census data, Middle River altogether had approximately 128 minority- and women-owned businesses with 65 minority-owned firms and 63 women-owned firms in 2017.
Though Baltimore County does not certify minority and women-owned businesses, individuals who meet the qualifications can be certified through the state’s Department of Transportation Minority Business Enterprise and the Baltimore City’s Minority and Women’s Business Opportunity Office.
According to the county’s website, prime contractors are permitted to use firms that have been certified by MDOT or Baltimore City’s Minority Business Certification program for projects under the Baltimore County Community Development Block Grant.
All minority and women business enterprise bid forms are available under the Compliance and Monitoring section on the county government’s website.
According to a release, the county will provide mobilization costs and funds to “help a project get off the ground for subcontractors.” The county said the funds will assist qualified contractors to pay for expenses such as administrative costs, supplies, equipment rentals, job site mobilization and more.
“Providing access to these mobilization costs for contractors and subcontractors will helps ensure projects begin on time and workers are fully prepared,” the county release said.
Not only has the county expanded its efforts to create a more equitable place for businesses of all backgrounds, but the executive order also comes as the county has hired its first chief diversity and inclusion officer, creating a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Community Advisory Council and forming a Blue Ribbon Panel for Procurement Reform to support small businesses owned by minorities and women.
