Last Friday, Oct. 7, Essex police officers met with organizers from Churches for Streets of Hope as part of the National Faith & Blue Weekend.
The National Faith & Blue Weekend is a celebration and outreach initiative between state and county police officers, and religious establishments and institutions.
According Faith & Blue’s website, the program that started in 2020 is designed with the idea to build a trusted relationships within enforced communities through helping faith-based organizations.
“The weekend is based on the premise that strong communities are built on mutual respect, trust and understanding,” an Oct. 3 press release from state police said. “Law enforcement entities and faith-based groups are key pillars of a local community, and when they work together, neighborhoods thrive.”
Maryland State Police scheduled a multitude of events for the weekend across the state, where the Baltimore County Police Department would also participate for the third year in a row.
That’s what led them to Churches for Streets of Hope in Essex. Located at Boulevard Christian Church on Essex Avenue, Churches for Streets of Hope operates a homeless shelter for men inside Boulevard Christian’s vacated office spaces.
“This is an initiative that the agency’s been participating in and promoting and working with for years now,” Essex Precinct Captain Eliot Latchaw said. “It’s becoming a nationwide endeavor to partner with our faith-based organizations just to outreach and network and build relationships to work for a common goal.”
According to Otis Trawally, director of operations for the organization, Churches for Streets of Hope opens its doors to homeless men starting in Nov. 1 to April 30 every year. Specifically, the organization houses homeless men during the cold winter months in eastern Baltimore County where they can offer various services like rental assistance.
“The shelter was started by a group of women around here who saw the plight of the homeless in this community and decided to assist,” Trawally said.
Whether it’s feeding those in need, giving them winter coats or simply letting them take a hot shower, Streets of Hope prioritizes an altruistic service to those that society frequently forgets.
Originally beginning as a coalition of area churches, Streets of Hope found a permanent fixture at Boulevard Christian Church last year. Now, the organization has more than 30 members who participate and volunteer.
“It’s important for the police coming in and staging such a program,” Trawally said. “One of the things I asked them to do is to come in once a month and just meet with these people because these are the very individuals they interact with on a daily basis.”
Officers from Essex Precinct 11 attended the event to drum up enough supplies that included 10 bags of clothes and 30 supply items that had paper towels, plastic dishes, laundry detergent and so on.
Captain Eliot Latchaw, along with County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt were given a tour of the facility with Trawally leading them down the hall.
“On behalf of us, thank you for your partnership and what you’re doing in the community is truly amazing,” Hyatt said.
“The ability to give back and support people that we all need to be supporting with the hope that this support gets them back on the path they need to be.”
