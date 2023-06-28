Former Maryland State Del. Richard K. Impallaria was sentenced to probation before judgment, last week, that is set to expunge his guilty plea for misusing state funds.

Impallaria, who after losing re-election represented parts of eastern Baltimore County, will serve three years of unsupervised probation. Back in April, the 60-year-old former delegate pled guilty to misconduct in office, where Impallaria used thousands of taxpayer money to pay for his personal rent.

  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.