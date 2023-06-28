Former Maryland State Del. Richard K. Impallaria was sentenced to probation before judgment, last week, that is set to expunge his guilty plea for misusing state funds.
Impallaria, who after losing re-election represented parts of eastern Baltimore County, will serve three years of unsupervised probation. Back in April, the 60-year-old former delegate pled guilty to misconduct in office, where Impallaria used thousands of taxpayer money to pay for his personal rent.
According to a press release from state prosecutor Charlton Howard III, Impallaria moved state funds for a district office within his represented area to be “used primarily for legislative business” while serving in the general assembly.
Since 2012, Impallaria used state funds for his “district office” rental payments to pay his personal landlord that turned out to be a building next door to the former delegate’s longtime personal cottage outside of his district.
By law, elected officials can claim expenses at their supposed district office, but cannot use allowance given by the Department of Legislative Services for campaign or personal expenses. Between July 2012 and May 2022, the state of Maryland paid $92,800 in rent for the “district office,” according to the state prosecutor.
The building in question was “not used for legislative business” but was instead used to “store Del. Impallaria’s personal items” where both the “district office” and Impallaria’s personal cottage shared the same owners, one of whom was his legislative aide.
During that same 10-year period, Impallaria paid nothing in rent for his neighboring cottage while the monthly payments for his personal cottage tallied to approximately $44,100. However, Impallaria repaid the $44,100 and completed 100 hours of community service, as part of an agreement with prosecutors.
The repaid money will go to the General Assembly’s budget account for the House of Delegates.
Charges were also dropped against Impallaria for allegedly stealing $2,400 from the General Assembly to pay for fundraising letters for his reelection campaign.
“The public needs to trust that elected officials are good stewards of the State’s resources,” Howard said. “Our office will continue to work toward ensuring that those individuals who abuse their positions of trust are held accountable.”
