Former Maryland State Del. Richard K. Impallaria has pleaded guilty to misconduct in office for misusing state funds.
Impallaria accepted a plea deal with a scheduled sentencing hearing for June 21 later this year, according to Maryland State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard III.
According to a recent announcement released by Howard's office, the former delegate represented parts of Baltimore and Harford Counties in the 7th District while serving in the Maryland House of Delegates of the state’s general assembly from 2002 to Jan. 10 this year.
Impallaria, who lost re-election, represented certain parts of eastern Baltimore County like Bowleys Quarters, Middle River, White Marsh and Rossville.
According to a press release from the office of the state prosecutor, Impallaria moved state funds for a district office within his represented area to be “used primarily for legislative business” while serving in the general assembly.
Since 2012, Impallaria used state funds for his “district office” rental payments to pay his personal landlord that turned out to be a building next door to the former delegate’s longtime personal cottage outside of his district.
By law, elected officials can claim expenses at their supposed district office, but cannot use allowance given by the Department of Legislative Services for campaign or personal expenses.
The state prosecutor said the building in question was “not used for legislative business” but was instead used to “store Del. Impallaria’s personal items” where both the “district office” and Del. Impallaria’s personal cottage shared the same owners, one of whom was Del. Impallaria’s legislative aide.
The General Assembly continued to pay double the amount of rent for Impallaria’s “district office” than any tenant in the Middle River community.
While Impallaria represents District 7, both his “district office” and personal cottage are located in District 6 after Maryland’s legislative districts were redrawn in February 2012.
According to state documents, Impallaria notified the General Assembly’s fiscal division in June 2012 that he initiated a new lease at the “district office” at 4 Punte Lane in Essex — months after the state redrew districts.
Between July 2012 and May 2022, the state of Maryland paid $92,800 in rent for the “district office,” according to the prosecutor.
In the same month that the General Assembly began paying rent on Impallaria’s “district office,” the former delegate stopped paying rent on his neighboring personal cottage that he continued to occupy for the next 10 years.
“Rent ledgers maintained by the landlords for the properties indicated that the monthly payments received from the General Assembly were divided and split between Del. Impallaria’s district office and the rental of his personal neighboring cottage. Between July 2012 through and including May 31, 2022, the State of Maryland paid $92,800 in rent for Del. Impallaria’s district office,” the Office of Maryland State Prosecutor said.
During that same 10-year period, Impallaria paid nothing in rent for his neighboring cottage while the monthly payments for his personal cottage tallied to approximately $44,100.
“The public needs to trust that elected officials are good stewards of the State’s resources” Howard said. “Our office will continue to work toward ensuring that those individuals who abuse their positions of trust are held accountable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.