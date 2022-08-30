Baltimore County health officials and local specialists offered methods and strategies used to try to reduce the amount of overdoses that Essex and Middle River have seen.
The opioid epidemic in Baltimore County has been no stranger to Essex and Middle River with both areas accounting for 1,7659 opioid overdoses over the past six years.
Specifically, Essex has tallied 962 overdoses and Middle River has had 797 cases since 2017.
“The impact of opioid overdoses is severe and affects communities across Maryland and nationwide,” Public Information Officer Elyn Garrett-Jones said.
The correlation between economic status and substance abuse remains prevalent and a proven link. According to the National Library of Medicine, individuals in the lowest income category are more likely to report problems of substance abuse.
In a report that assesses community needs, the county uses a community need index (CNI) to identify health disparity within different zip codes.
A CNI score of one indicates a zip code that has the lowest socioeconomic barriers, while a top score of five represents a zip code with the most socioeconomic barriers.
According to the health report, Essex is tied for the second-highest CNI score of 3.6 that means the area has a large presence of barriers towards health and economic prosperity.
“Many factors contribute to overdose rates in a community,” Garrett-Jones said. “Communities with greater needs and greater severity of health disparities generally have higher overdose rates.”
In the same report, the county found drug addiction to be the largest health issue in Essex. The county’s opioid Response Working Group developed a cohesive plan to address the crisis.
According to a 2019 report by the drug response group, they had made fact-based recommendations to address opioid abuse in regards to stigma, prevention, treatment, recovery and harm reduction.
Since then the county health department has made an opioid harm reduction program, as well as a drug crisis hotline and garnered partnerships with community groups that specialize in drug counseling.
One Voice Recovery Community Center, a local community group, has worked with the county health department to reduce the stigma surrounding substance abuse, specifically with opioids.
Located on Willow Spring Road in Dundalk, One Voice Program Director Nancy Myers and Peer-Supervisor Diana Anthony say the opioid issue in Dundalk has many factors with low economic status and poor education being the most prevalent.
According to Anthony, the day-to-day operations begin with check-ins that include support groups, educational activities, wellness workshops, alcohol and drug free social activities. The local program handles referrals and assess the level of care substance users need to get on the path of sobriety.
“It’s our path and our dream to put you in the right direction,” Anthony said.
One characteristic of One Voice is how counselors are recovering addicts, with Myers being a former user and Anthony being 13 years sober. Both Myers and Anthony emphasize the importance of treating patients as specialists but also as peers, themselves.
While Anthony says there are many acceptable approaches to recovery, she firmly believes abstinence of substances has worked best for her. However, she reiterates how the stigma of drug abuse needs to be curbed to encourage more active users to seek treatment.
“The shame and guilt that a lot of users and family members feel,” Anthony said. “We’re here to say that it’s okay and you have a valuable life.”
Progress on curbing opioid overdoses can be seen through the data dashboard provided by the county’s police department.
From 2017 to 2019, Essex and Middle River have taken the brunt of the epidemic with a combined 1041 overdoses. Over the last three years, however, the two communities have collectively seen a decrease in overdoses by tallying 718 cases so far.
However, the county’s health department stresses the need for more work to be done in order to keep overdose cases trending downward. In doing so, the health department has laid out several factors like access to healthcare to curb opioid overdoses.
“Access to treatment and harm reduction services, stigma reduction and consideration to address the social determinants of substance use are all factors to consider,” Garett-Jones said.
