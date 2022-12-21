Hundreds gathered at Holy Hills Memorial Gardens in Middle River for an event honoring fallen military veterans as Christmas approaches.
The local event is one of many stretching across the nation where loved ones and families disperse wreaths along veterans’ grave sites.
According to the nonprofit organization that coordinates the event, Wreaths Across America, more than 3,400 locations across the United States partake in the wreath-laying ceremony.
For Holy Hills, this was the 10th straight year where the ceremony and service was held at the Lamky, Luther, Whitehead Memorial to help ensure the sacrifices of this country’s servicemen are never forgotten.
The crowd stood soundless on the cemetery’s grounds as the service began with a moment of silence for soldiers who have died, became prisoners of war and those missing in action.
“There are millions of Americans gathering safely as one nation to remember, honor and teach,” said Nathan Rohm, a serviceman for the Civil Air Patrol.
Rohm has been with the Civil Air Patrol for five years, and was the main speaker at the service.
Many current and former servicemen banded together in unison according to the military branch they served under, as a ceremonial wreath was placed on display for each of the six branches that encompassed the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Space Force.
A seventh veterans wreath was placed to commemorate the 93,129 United States servicemen from all branches of the military whose last known status was either a prisoner of war or missing in action.
“Remember we are not here to decorate graves,” Rohm said. “We are here to remember not their deaths but their lives—each wreath is a gift of appreciation from a grateful America.”
The emotions ran high at the event with some attendees sharing personal connections to the loved ones they had lost in the military. Even a few volunteers from the young Marines and JROTC units could not help but hold back tears during the emotionally-fueled ceremony.
After being apart of Wreaths Across America for a decade, Sen. Johnny Ray Salling, a veteran himself, and Baltimore County Councilman David Marks presented Nadine Hartman-Brown, the main organizer, with a citation signed from the governor’s office.
Hartman-Brown said she first organized Wreaths Across America in Middle River after their local Civil Air Patrol unit could not attend the main event in Arlington more than 10 years ago.
“The following year I mentioned that our group could do this locally and reached out to Holy Hills to ask if they would be willing to let us be a part of that,” Hartman-Brown said.
“So, we set up the coordination for all of the local VFWs and American Legions and recreation councils, JROTC units and everyone was just willing to step in and honor veterans in the area.”
Coming from a family whose father served in the Navy, Hartman-Brown has always found a connection to honoring servicemen both current and former.
This year her group faced several challenges in trying to identify which grave sitting at Holy Hills Memorial Gardens belongs to veterans.
Hartman-Brown said she and her volunteers had to come to the cemetery a week before the ceremony to point out the markers for the veterans.
With the price of sponsoring a wreath for the event set at $15, there were 429 sponsors that provided 1,000 wreaths for people to spread out throughout Holy Hills Memorial Gardens.
However, the number wreaths available represented a small fraction of the 38,000 veteran graves at the Middle River cemetery.
“Arlington is the only cemetery where every veteran is guaranteed a wreath, so the public needs to come out and cough up $15 dollars for a wreath,” said volunteer Monica Areford.
“I just think that’s an important part of this story and that people need to understand.”
