Through compiling data and information provided by the county’s Opioid Overdose Data Dashboard, it is clear that Essex and Middle River are more affected by the opioid epidemic than most county communities.
The national issue of opioid addiction and overdoses is no stranger to Baltimore County. Between the years of 2017 and now, Baltimore County has seen more than 8,000 fatal and nonfatal overdoses caused by opioids.
Both Essex and Middle River account for 1,759 opioid overdoses between 2017 to 2022—approximately 21 percent of all overdoses in Baltimore County over a five-year span.
Specifically, Essex has has seen 962 fatal and nonfatal overdoses and Middle River has had 797 total overdoses.
In this year alone, Essex and Middle River recorded 114 opioid overdoses with Essex tallying 61 cases and Middle River having 53 cases.
Comparing those with the county’s 569 total overdose this year, Essex and Middle River accounted for 20 percent of all cases.
Demographically speaking, opioid overdoses have been heavily concentrated in White males between the ages of 30 and 39.
According to the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, lower doses of opioids can make users feel sleepy however higher doses can slow breathing and heart rates, leading to death.
As the opioid epidemic continues, the Baltimore County government has had the police and health departments work in tandem to tackle the issue.
According to Lt. Mike Sansosti of the county’s Vice Narcotics Section, patrol officers respond to overdose calls in a variety of different ways. Sansosti mentioned how the Good Samaritan is a way for patrol officers respond to overdose calls.
“The Good Samaritan law was established in 2014 and the goal of that was to have somebody if they’re having a medical crisis in a situation, then that person has a duty to call and request help,” Sansosti said.
Specifically, the Good Samaritan Law allows someone to call police or first responders for medical assistance from a drug or alcohol medical emergency without being prosecuted for possession.
“That’s been very effective,” Sansosti said.
Back in 2019, the county government published a report on the opioid epidemic affecting local communities and laid out an action plan on how to address it. Prior to publishing, Dundalk accounted for 675 overdoses between 2017 and 2018.
According to the report, the Opioid Response Working Group laid out recommendations to reduce the stigma around drug addiction, promote drug prevention as well as how to provide treatment, recovery and harm reduction. The report also recommended the county implement the data dashboard before it was established in 2021.
It is important to note that every integer of every statistic is a human life that has been affected by the opioid epidemic. This sentiment is especially true for One Voice program director Nancy Myers.
One Voice Dundalk Recovery Community Center is a local organization promoting recovery through peer mentoring and remove the stigma of opioid drug addiction.
“Our main goal is to get people into treatment,” Myers said. “But a lot of times they just come in to get a hot cup of coffee, a clean pair socks, clean underwear and see if we have anything to eat.”
Myers holds the opioid epidemic as close to her heart, especially after losing her son to opioid addiction in 2021. Myers and her One Voice recovery organization is hosting an overdose awareness day on Wednesday, Aug. 31 that aims to offer support and encouragement to those affected by opioid addiction and their families.
