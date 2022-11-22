A Nov. 17 report from the Baltimore County Inspector General’s Office showed evidence that local officials misused funds from an alley repair program to benefit a Towson businessman.
Inspector General Kelly Madigan found that the Baltimore County government used almost $70,000 to repair Watkins Way, an alleyway in a commercial Towson area in 2021.
The issue is that the alley repair program in question is only available to residential alleyways and not commercial ones. However, the county improperly paid to repave the Towson alley by request of County Council Chairman Julian Jones, according to the report.
“The properties surrounding the alley are mostly owned by limited liability companies that are all associated with one individual who is the president and owner of a real estate company,” Madigan said in her report.
In a letter to the inspector general, County Administrative Officer Stacy Rodgers said the law does not say an alleyway must residential to be repaved and accused Madigan of asserting “that [alley repair program] funds are intended for residential alleys and not commercial alleys, and that as a result, the project appeared to be improper.”
“The Administration unequivocally does not concur with many of the conclusions presented in your report,” Rodgers said in the letter to Madigan.
The criteria for an alleyway to be eligible for repavement from the county is that it must be located in a residential, non-commercial community; has trash pickup in the alley; has public utilities; and must have been rated ‘terrible’ by the Highway Design section of the Bureau of Engineering and Construction, according to the county’s website.
Though the report does not identify the Towson businessman, records indicate that businesses along Watkins Way are owned by Mid-Atlantic Properties. According to state campaign records, Mid-Atlantic Properties President Wayne Gioioso donated $2,500 to Chairman Jones’ campaign in 2021.
In a set of interviews for Madigan’s investigation, Jones refused to be interviewed upon finding out it would be recorded.
“The investigation also showed that the Project, which effectively originated when [Jones] contacted [Walker] in April 2021 on behalf of [Gioioso], moved forward based on a verbal authorization given by the [Rodgers],” the inspector general concluded in her report.
Madigan said the county chairperson’s involvement “effectively changed the process that had been used within DPWT [Department of Public Works and Transportation] to evaluate the merits of accepting an alley into the ARP.”
According to Madigan’s report, the alleged business person and Jones had a phone conversation that led to a meeting between the two. The business person mentioned that for the past 10 years, they tried to get their council member to get the county to repair Watkins Way due to its deterioration.
Chairman Jones would later contact the county’s former Chief of Highway Design and push on with the business person’s desires of repaving Watkins Way. However, the highway design chief told Jones the county does not repair commercial alleys — alleys that do not service the public or alleys owned by one person.
“The Chairman told the Chief of Highway Design words to the effect that they did not care and wanted it done,” the report said.
D’Andrea Walker, Director of Baltimore County Department of Public Works, said she recalled getting an email from Jones where the chairman asked her if Watkins Way could be renovated by the county.
Even after pushback from Chief of Highway Design, Walker ultimately approved of renovations for the Towson alleyway after “conducted research on the alley” and felt Watkins Way “met the definition of an alley under the County Code.”
The County went on to solicit paving contractor M.T. Laney $69,000 to repave the alleyway in Towson on Nov. 17, 2021.
Rodgers wrote in a lengthy response to Madigan’s investigation that “the Administration’s position that these assertions are incorrect and/or based on incomplete facts.”
