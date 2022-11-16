Rosedale resident Desiree Greaver was recently honored with the Clean Water Champion award by Blue Water Baltimore for her work with the Back River Restoration Committee.
Last month, Greaver along with eight other partners and organizations around Baltimore, were recognized for their environmental efforts throughout their local communities.
The award’s sponsor, Blue Water Baltimore, is a collective of five grassroots environmental organizations who joined forces to address Baltimore’s water quality issues.
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act — a piece of legislation that helped set pollution limits for waterways — Blue Water Baltimore honored nine individuals for bettering the area’s bodies of water.
Specifically, the organization recognized Greaver to be “among the most tenacious leaders advocating for the Back River and its communities in the face of deteriorating conditions at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant.”
According to the local Clean Water Champion, Greaver “stumbled” into her environmental work.
Greaver began working with the Back River Restoration Committee in 2010 as a volunteer, where her neighbors encouraged her family to get involved with the local organization.
“I began at the BRRC Boom,” Greaver said. “In my waders, I would hop in the water and help pull trash out, I would run the skid loader—I was pretty much was one of the boys.
Immediately getting into the nitty-gritty of cleaning up polluted waterways in Back River, Greaver said it was the only way to see how the restoration committee’s boom operated.
According to BRRC’s website, the committee’s boom collects all the trash, debris and other object that float down Herring Run in which volunteers help collect and dispose of the waste properly.
“I became more and more interested in the organization as a whole and after a couple months the project manager position was available and they offered to me,” Greaver said. “That was at the end of 2019.”
Greave described working as a project manager for the restoration committee as a “whole other life form” that she values importantly.
As a project manager for the restoration committee, Greaver does a little bit of everything in which she updates the group’s website and monitors their social media accounts, as well as scouts for clean up spots and help at the boom.
Driven by her passion for local residents who have to endure the pollution of Back River, Greaver remains steadfast that the group’s work can lead to a promise future for Back River.
However, her greatest feat would have to be the debacle with the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant throughout the entirety of this year.
Since March, workers at the state’s environmental service have been assisting to repair the city-operated Back River plant after a report warned the plant was heading towards “catastrophic failure.”
Greaver, like most residents along Back River, are dissatisfied in how Baltimore City has allowed the plant to be mismanaged for years and has called on the state to take indefinite control of the plant.
“If you look at the city, it seems as if they aren’t as concerned because it’s not in their backyard,” Greaver said. “It doesn’t seem like the water’s a top priority to them.”
Along with a variety of cleanups in Back River, Greaver and BRRC have helped facilitate bacteria monitoring as well.
Her frustrations with the plant being one of the sources of pollution in Back River lie in the lack of transparency with what occurs beyond the plant’s doors.
“People are very quick to say they want to help, they want to do the right thing, and actually getting them to do the right thing is another goal of itself,” Greaver said. “There’s a lot of talk and a lot less action.”
Greaver empathizes with Back River residents where the waterway is quite literally in their own backyard. One of the more recent and ongoing situations is the permeation of an odor that is present around the community.
During this time of expressed disdain, Greaver and BRRC were influential in communicating with community members how the odor was due to Maryland Environmental Services’ clean-up of the plant’s sewage tanks.
“This is an environmental issue that has been affecting so many people I feel like it shouldn’t be such a long process,” Greaver said.
So far, the long process has seen the state continue its oversight in the management of the Back River plant for the end of year which the restoration committee and local residents saw as a victory for the time being.
Still, with much work that lies ahead, Greaver said the government needs to divert more efforts into finding ways to clean up Back River that go beyond managing the plant.
“Being more involved with the community and standing with the community to fight for our rights—I’ve been super proud of that,” Greaver said. “I’m proud of the amount of community members that have come forwarded and started working with our organization.”
