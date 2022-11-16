Back River Restoration Committee

Back River Restoration Committee executive director Desiree Greaver (left) offers a water sample taken at the outfall of the sewage treatment plant to the organization’s president, Mike Baumgartner.

 Bay Journal Photo by David Harp

Rosedale resident Desiree Greaver was recently honored with the Clean Water Champion award by Blue Water Baltimore for her work with the Back River Restoration Committee.

Last month, Greaver along with eight other partners and organizations around Baltimore, were recognized for their environmental efforts throughout their local communities.

