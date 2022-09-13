Impacted by the ongoing opioid crisis in Baltimore County, Essex and Middle River account for higher numbers of fatal overdoses than any community in the county over the last six years.
The county has had 1,675 fatal overdose cases, as Essex and Middle River makes up 16 percent of the county’s total—specifically 270 fatal overdoses caused by opioid use.
Though slimmer than aggregated with non-fatal opioid overdoses, these fatalities represent a human life that is gone due to the proliferation of drugs whether over-prescribed by a doctor or purchased on the street.
Local emergency medical services (EMS) and paramedics are the only group that stands between an overdose from becoming deadly.
It cannot be overstated how the opioid epidemic has always been more present in Essex and Middle River than other county jurisdiction. Such a crisis, makes a prism of multiple sides and perspectives on the matter. However, there no viewpoint more life-saving than that of paramedics and first responders.
“Our responses are generated by a call to 9-1-1, and they call for service,” EMS Lt. Amanda Wensel said. “The EMS clinicians identify that there is a possible overdose through their assessment and if they patient has any sort of respiratory depression we administer naloxone.”
According to the state’s health department, naloxone is an FDA-approved pre-filled and needle-free nasal spray. The nasal spray requires no assembling and is meant to be sprayed in one nostril while the affected person lays on their back.
Though it comes in many forms, naloxone is typically administered via nasal spray because it is easier for loved ones or bystanders to use without proper training.
“Usually you would get a positive response to [naloxone] and the patient will regain respiratory status that’ll improve and they’ll wake up,” Wensel said.
However, EMS and paramedics can only respond to calls that are reported. According to a nationwide study, it is estimated that 50 percent of overdoses go underreported due to fear of law enforcement.
This is why Maryland’s state assembly passed the Good Samaritan Law in 2014 that encourages bystanders to call 9-1-1 for nearby overdoses. Specifically, the state’s Good Samaritan Law provides criminal immunity for people that call the police for overdose cases.
“If police get to a location where there are drugs present and somebody has passed away, the drugs are seized and disposed of,” Lt. Mike Sansosti said. “There are no charges—it’s actually something we teach at the academy so officers are aware of that law.”
Sansosti works for the county’s Vice Narcotics Section and has seen overdose calls answered a variety of different ways in the past. However, he said the Good Samaritan Law has been “really effective” in encouraging bystanders and people to not only answer overdose emergencies but also assist police in tracking down suppliers.
Under Maryland’s Good Samaritan Law, people who call 9-1-1 for overdose emergencies are immune to criminal arrest, charge or prosecution from being under the influence and having possession of drug and substance paraphernalia.
“In the realm of narcotics, we’re focused on the supplier and the dealers that are putting the stuff out on the street,” Sansosti said. “We recognize that folks have fell on hard times and developed habits and that’s not the focus that we’re looking for.”
EMS Lt. Wensel says the county’s EMS services and paramedics have a referral system for non-fatal overdoses, where they refer the affect patients to local treatment and medical centers.
According to Lt. Wensel, EMS transports 80 percent of overdose patients to hospitals to receive stable treatment. The 20 percent that the county’s EMS does not transport to hospitals are connected to the health department for recovery referrals.
“Whether we take them to the hospital or we don’t take them to the hospital, we’re still making a referral to peer-recovery specialist,” Wensel said. “They have peer-recovery specialists at the hospital, as well as in our local health department.”
According to Wensel, they send the overdose patient’s medical information to peer-recovery specialists and provide them with narcan supply kits.
There is evidence that shows such tactics on a law and medical level are working, as Essex and Middle River are poised to tally 114 fatal and nonfatal overdoses—their lowest tally out of a six-year period.
However, Essex and Middle River still have some of highest overdose numbers in all of the county, even at their lowest point.
So far this year, Baltimore County has totaled 569 fatal and non-fatal overdoses, with Essex and Middle River representing 20 percent of that number.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.