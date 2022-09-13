Opioid Tally Sign

Opioid overdose tally sign sits at the intersection of Merritt Boulevard and Wise Avenue.

 Photo by Ben Terzi

Impacted by the ongoing opioid crisis in Baltimore County, Essex and Middle River account for higher numbers of fatal overdoses than any community in the county over the last six years.

The county has had 1,675 fatal overdose cases, as Essex and Middle River makes up 16 percent of the county’s total—specifically 270 fatal overdoses caused by opioid use.

