On Monday, local Essex and Middle River schools welcomed back students of all grades for the first day of classes in this academic year.
The day began in the early hours of the morning on Monday, as school buses dusted off the cobwebs from the summer season and drove throughout their routes for the first time of the school year.
Adding to their daily commute to work, parents with carloads of children dropped off their young pupils outside such institutions. Congregations of students were forming outside the schoolyards of Essex Elementary School and Sandalwood Elementary School, just before doors opened at 8 a.m.
Unlike the last two years in a row, this first day of classes is met with enthusiasm of both teachers and students for a return to normalcy. The COVID-19 pandemic had affected typical school operations and left teachers and students spending class over Zoom and cancelling extra-curricular activities.
For Sandalwood Elementary School facilitator Shannon Ament, she is very excited to have more events for students and families that hopes to garner a closer school community.
“This year we’re focusing on having one large event per month,” Ament said. “We’re going to combine something fun with something academic.”
According to Ament, Sandalwood Elementary is planning a family game night later this month and a truck-or-treat night in October.
Everybody is looking to put pandemic guidelines in the past and get back to the swing of things for this school year. However, a week prior, schools from all around Essex and Middle River were busy trying to prepare their classrooms for students and have educators finalize their curriculums to teach for the year.
Through training sessions and helping school staff with cleaning and maintaining facilities, teachers are overjoyed and more than ready for get back to the normal.
“We’re excited to get back to a year of learning and growing and achieving,” said Essex Elementary School Principal Brooke Wagner. “Walking through the classrooms and walking through the hallways, there’s just a freshness and openness to return to normal.”
Although teachers and administrators are excited for the start of the year, staffing shortage continue to affect local schools. Baltimore County Public Schools have about 200 vacancies for positions heading into the first day of the academic year.
Last week, the county’s education board addressed the region’s staffing shortages and developed a plan to bring back retirees and college interns to temporary fill needed positions at schools until they find permanent hires.
On Monday morning, Baltimore County Public Schools posted a welcome video to their social media accounts with the county’s Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams and the Board of Education Chairperson Julie Henn. The video greets students and parents, while also tributing the work and efforts of the county’s 20,000 staffers.
“The experiences of the last two years have taught us that we cannot do this alone and we need all members of the team BCPS community to move forward.” Williams said in a video Monday morning.
County schools will be in session from Aug. 29 to June 21 of next year, with May 19 being the last day of classes for graduating high school seniors. Winter break for county public schools is scheduled to begin Dec. 22 and have students return on Jan. 3.
