As the beginning of the new year starts, some workers will notice in increase of pay with the new minimum wage rising to $13.25 per hour.
According to the Economic Policy Institute, Maryland is one of 23 other states that are raising minimum wages.
Originally passed in 2019 by the state legislature, any business with at least 15 employees are now required to pay at least $13.25.
According to state law, businesses with fewer than 15 employees will now have to pay out $12.80 an hour, increasing 60 cents from last year.
The latest bump in minimum wage pay is part of an ongoing effort to reach $15 per hour, which will take place on Jan. 1, 2025 but some lawmakers are looking to expedite the process.
Governor-elect Wes Moore ran on a campaign promise of accelerating the process and raising minimum wages to $15 per hour this year.
“As governor, I will implement policies that allow Maryland to unleash its true economic potential, ensuring that when we compete we will win, and I will build the economic infrastructure needed to give every person in our state the opportunity to secure a great job, earn higher wages, and build wealth that they can pass on to their children,” Moore said on his campaign economic promises.
The 2021 median household income in Essex is approximately $59,914 which is about 34 percent fewer than the state’s median household income.
When accounting for Essex’s 2021 income per capita of $31,277, that number is about $15,000 lower than the state’s average according to U.S. Census data.
For people who work off tips, the state’s minimum cash-wage rate has increased to $3.63 per hour. In Essex, 4.6 percent of residents work in food service which means almost 2,000 residents will be excluded from the minimum wage increase.
Maryland State Sen. Johnny Ray Salling has vehemently opposed the minimum wage increase since its passing in 2019.
“If we raise the minimum wage from $10.10 to $15, our small business owners will also have to deal with many hard choices when it comes to running their businesses,” Salling said in a 2019 letter to The Dundalk Eagle.
The state senator cited possible hardships that increasing minimum wages will have on small business owners along with the potential of losing Maryland residents in that same letter.
“When we lose our local businesses and residents to neighboring states because it’s cheaper to operate and live somewhere else, our workers lose out,” Salling said.
Though against the increase of wages, Del. Bob Long said he hopes “it gets people back to work.”
According to Long, the pandemic stress that has affected small businesses and pushed people out of work offers “a new point” on minimum wages. He added that employers should have the final say in what they pay employees.
“I don’t believe government should be involved in it,” Long said.
“It should be left up to the employer on what they want to pay their employees because some jobs are more skilled than others.”
In a press release prior to the minimum wage increase, the Business for a Fair Minimum Wage coalition said increasing wages will put more money in workers’ wallets to pump back into local businesses in the economy.
“Minimum wage increases are a great boost for the new year,” said Holly Sklar, CEO of Business for a Fair Minimum Wage. “These needed raises don’t stay in workers’ pockets. They energize communities, as workers and their families have more to spend at local businesses.”
“The General Assembly passed the Minimum Wage increase in increments. I am hearing now about the possibility of scraping the law and going straight to $15 an hour this Session,” Del. Ric Metzgar said.
“The General Assembly fought hard to do the increase gradually so it would be less of a burden on small businesses.”
