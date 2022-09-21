On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Republican candidate for Baltimore County Executive Pat McDonough hosted a local town hall to address voters on county issues.
The town hall started promptly at 6 p.m. inside a meeting room at the Perry Hall branch of the Baltimore County Public Library.
According to the program, the local town hall had both McDonough and Republican candidate for State Senate District 8 Ken Fitch scheduled to speak on topics related to crime, drugs, parental rights, education and immigration.
However, Fitch could not attend the town hall due to being in physical therapy for an injury he sustained.
During both candidates absence, Ken Fitch’s spokesperson Deborah Hill addressed the 13 residents in attendance where she spoke on issues such as transgender rights, education and mental health.
When McDonough arrived nearly 20 minutes after the start of the town hall, he took the podium and discussed a variety of what he felt were feasible solutions to issues on police, crime, education, Section 8 and the economy in the county.
“How many people here believe that the county right now is in good condition?” asked McDonough to start his speech.
Labeling Democrat incumbent County Executive John Olszewski a “leftist,” McDonough cited the high taxes and increased spending in Baltimore County with Olszewski’s recent $4.8 billion budget plan of this year that included pay raises for teachers and county employees, and increasing the inspector general position.
However, higher taxes were not the main driver of the budget plan with the county government seeing an influx of federal relief money for COVID-19 that helped fund the county executive’s spending plan.
McDonough also described the state of the county as a “disaster,” calling for increasing police and ousting current Police Chief Melissa Hyatt.
“I ran four years ago and I said at that time if Olszewski won it would be disaster for Baltimore County,” McDonough said. “Those are proven words.”
