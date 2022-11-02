Last Saturday, Oct. 29, Middle River Baptist Church hosted its annual Fall Festival and Trunk-or-Treat event just before Halloween.
The church’s parking lot overflowed with trunks flung open to distribute candy to excited children who couldn’t wait to trick-or-treat on Halloween Monday.
“The whole community is invited!” the church said its announcement leading up to the festival.
The free event, themed “Fall In Love with Jesus,” garnered large attention for families who could not get enough of fall festivities.
The festival culminated in a large-scale gathering of more than 1,000 attendees, where children and their parents could collect candy, eat food, join hay rides and many more activities that the Baptist church offered.
“Thank you to everyone who gave and served to support this year’s Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat,” Middle River Baptist Church said in a post after the event.
With 60 volunteers to spread the Halloween spirit, local families were overjoyed by all that was included.
“What a turnout this was,” attendee Steve Leevear said. “This is really, really amazing with cool costumes—what a great thing that the church does for the community.”
Throughout the parking lot, children dressed in costumes ranging from their favorite superheroes and princesses to famous pop-culture icons seen on television.
Middle River Baptist Church also laid out a festive fall backgrounds for families to take sentimental pictures with their children for the autumn season.
“It’s just a great local event in the Middle River area for everybody to enjoy — from White Marsh to Parkville,” said Theo Kavouras, who attended with his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.