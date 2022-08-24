On Aug. 19, Middle River and Bowleys Quarters residents gathered from a safe distance to watch the Charles P. Crane Generating Station implode.
The C.P. Crane Plant, owned by Forsite Development, has been a prominent landmark in Bowleys Quarters for 50 years. Last week, the Crane Plant went through with its expected demolition that was delayed from its original date in July.
At precisely 8 a.m., large booms echoed across neighborhoods and water channels in Middle River, as the Crane Plant collapsed after scheduled implosion. A large cloud of smoke permeated through the surrounding grounds as the plant’s smokestacks were now a thing of the past.
According to some local residents, the demolition of the Crane Plant left a bittersweet taste as they recall the power plant being an “icon on the bay.”
Community members like John Morgan can’t help but remember boating with his father Vernon Morgan who was an “avid fisherman” in Middle River, and seeing the smokestacks as an indicator of where to go if he wanted to make it home.
“I can remember looking out at the sea of flashing and solid lights in the distance not completely understanding all their significance except one: Seneca,” Morgan said. “Seneca meant home—many memories with [my] father night-time fishing rushing to pass as we say goodbye to this icon of the bay.”
Tina Moore has lived right next to the Crane Plant for 35 years and looks at the structure as a symbol of home.
“I have lived right at the power plant since 1987,” Moore said. “The power plant has signified home to me my entire life—I purchased my parents’ house 15 years ago so I could raise my kids here as well.”
With the remnants of the Crane Plant now reduced to rubble, future plans for the 157-acre land on which the plant was once built on are starting to take hold.
Forsite Development acquired the plant last year and has explored options on what do with the vacated land. However, the development has been fixated to repurpose the property to build more homes much to local residents’ dismay.
In order to build more housing projects, Forsite Development must receive an extension of public water and zoning approved by the county’s planning board. The real estate development company must then receive a recommendation from the county council to the Maryland Department of the Environment.
Baltimore County’s Planning Board will vote on the extension at a hearing on Sept. 1.
“I’d ideally like to see as much as that property as possible made into a park with a trail that connects it to Marshy Point Nature Center,” District 5 County Councilman David Marks said.
Marks has gone on record to strongly oppose Forsite’s extension of public water and wants the process to be slowed down, allowing as much community engagement as possible.
As of July 21, Forsite planned to develop 283 homes on the property where the plant once stood. However, residents and members of the Bowleys Quarters Improvement Association (BQIA) have made their position against the proposal known.
According to BQIA President Jim Hock, the fact that the Crane Plant property is zoned as a rural residential and resource conservation area makes it difficult for Forsite to develop any projects.
“Even if they get water and sewage [extended], what they’re asking for is way above what they can get,” BQIA President Jim Hock said.
