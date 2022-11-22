Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced five leadership positions to replace departing office heads that include an interim police chief for the county.
Col. Dennis Delp headlined the list of replacements as Baltimore County’s interim police chief where he will take over Melissa Hyatt’s position effective Dec. 6.
Delp is a 28-year veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department, where he has held senior roles, including captain of the department’s training section, captain of the Cockeysville Precinct — one of the largest populated precincts in the county — and captain of the Forensic Services Section.
A graduate of the FBI National Academy, Delp has a bachelor’s of science degree in organizational leadership and a master’s degree also in organizational leadership from Johns Hopkins University. He will assume the leadership position as county leaders conduct a nationwide search to permanently replace Hyatt, who announced her upcoming departure on Nov. 16.
“Colonel Delp is a highly-respected and decorated veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department and I am thankful for his willingness to serve as interim chief of police as Baltimore County continues its search,” Olszewski said.
“I am confident that his decades of experience in the department and proven leadership will help ensure Baltimore County remains a safe place to live, work, and raise a family.”
Nominated by Olszewski in May of 2019, Hyatt was the first woman to serve as police chief for BCPD. Prior to being named head of the police department, Hyatt served as the Vice President for Security for Johns Hopkins University and Medicine.
Olszewski said Hyatt brought “leadership and vision necessary to continue to build a safer and better Baltimore County” upon nominating her for the position.
Though it is unclear if her departure was voluntary or involuntary, Hyatt said in her statement “it is with heartfelt and mixed emotions that I announce my last day as Chief of the Baltimore County Police Department.”
“I am saddened to be leaving my Baltimore County family and excited to see what the future holds,” she said.
During a press conference about Hyatt’s departure, Olszewski said “leaders come and go for a variety of reasons,” while also thanking her for her service with the County.
In May of this year, the Baltimore County Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) collectively voted no-confidence in Hyatt and asked the police chief to be removed immediately, citing how she “failed to adequately address the rise in crime in Baltimore County” as a main reason among others for their decision.
At the time of the FOP’s no-confidence vote, Olszewski stated that “violent crime declined by nearly 16 percent” in 2021.
“We are very proud in what we have done together,” Olszewski said on Nov.17. “Even as we are also excited about the future of the department in the years ahead.”
As Delp is slated to begin as interim police chief for the county, the timetable to find a permanent hiring is still unclear.
Aside from Delp, other announced replacements include Sameer Sidh, who will be named the Deputy Administrative Officer for Economic Development and Infrastructure; Dori Henry will be named Chief of Staff; Jennifer Aiosa has been named Director of Government Affairs and Sevetra Peoples-Brown will take over as the Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer.
“I’m thrilled that these talented and dedicated public servants will put their experience and passion to work on behalf of the residents and communities of Baltimore County,” Olszewski said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.