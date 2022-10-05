Pastor Charles Neal speaks into the microphone at the Perry Hall High School rally next to Karen Bush (right), the grandmother of the bullying victim.
Coalition Rally 1
The Baltimore County Parent and Student Coalition organized a rally on Oct. 3 at Perry Hall High School to hold school officials more accountable in responding to bullying and violence.
Pastor Charles Neal, who was the catalyst behind holding a rally at the school, said his niece experiences harassment and intimidation constantly.
“You take a young lady who wants to go to school and achieve her education only to be faced with bullies who desire to attack her in every form they can,” Neal said at the rally.
Last week, Neal’s niece was being harassed by other students at Perry Hall School after multiple failed attempts by the school administration to remedy the situation through “peer meditation.”
Allegedly, the pastor’s niece was being jumped last week when she tried to defend herself with a bat that led to her being arrested at Perry Hall High School.
“On that evening, it could have gone either way. My child could have been hurt, also the other child,” said Karen Bush, the grandmother of the student who got bullied.
“My concern is that neither child was protected in a way in which they should have been, that should have been de-escalated long before it got to that point.”
Along with Neal and Bush — who also is a minister — coalition members Mary Taylor and Darren Badillo said this is yet another example of extreme violence within county schools.
According to Badillo, stories from Neal and Bush show that Baltimore County school officials “do not hear us.”
“I believe parents just want real solutions, they want children to be held accountable and we’re hoping with this rally they can see that there’s real issues,” Badillo said.
Badillo stressed how the coalition wishes to be part of the solution to curb violence in public schools and not “fight with them or argue with the school system.”
Prior to the rally, Perry Hall High school published a statement on the fight that occurred last week.
“I want to remind our students that fighting in schools will not be tolerated,” Perry Hall High School Principal Craig Reed said. “It is dangerous and extremely disruptive to school operations.”
