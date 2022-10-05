Coalition Rally 1

Pastor Charles Neal speaks into the microphone at the Perry Hall High School rally next to Karen Bush (right), the grandmother of the bullying victim.

 Photo by Ben Terzi

The Baltimore County Parent and Student Coalition organized a rally on Oct. 3 at Perry Hall High School to hold school officials more accountable in responding to bullying and violence.

Pastor Charles Neal, who was the catalyst behind holding a rally at the school, said his niece experiences harassment and intimidation constantly.

