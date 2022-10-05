The Essex-Middle River Civic Council hosted a forum between candidates for the District 5 and District 6 county council seats at Mount Carmel High School.
District 5 candidates Republican incumbent David Marks faced off against Democratic challenger Crystal Francis before candidates for the District 6 seat began.
Beginning around 8:30 p.m., Marks and Francis took their seats in front of dozens in attendance.
The Republican incumbent spoke on his commitment to solving problems in Essex and Middle River while technically being a representative for the northern part of county before the legislative districts were redrawn.
“I am no stranger to many of you here,” Marks said. “I’ve been a community leader for over 30 years in northeastern Baltimore County and for the past 8 months I’ve been actively involved in solving problems in this part of the county.”
Democratic challenger Crystal Francis said she decided to run for a council seat after hearing community members plea for more jobs, better schools and better constituent services.
Francis also stressed the point of having the diversity of a woman and a woman of color be present on the County Council, since Councilwoman Cathy Bevins is set to retire in December.
“I want to bring the idea of collective impact to bring about the results the community wants to see,” Francis said.
The variety of topics discussed included safety in schools, overdevelopment, section 8 housing and expansion of the county council.
Marks cited his attempts at bipartisanship to get two new volunteer fire stations built, advance 11 new parks, three new schools and preserve 4,000 acres of land.
“I have stood with the people of Bowleys Quarters against overdevelopment of the Crane Plant,” Marks said.
The councilman also stated how he is only one of three Republicans on the county council that has seven members. Marks made sure to note how there should be a diversity of ideas to avoid a government body made up of one political party.
“Diversity is important,” Marks said. “Political diversity is also important—you do not want a monopoly board of seven people from the same political party.”
Francis stressed the need for safety in the county’s school system, while also tackling the issue from a different approach that will identify “root causes” in the misbehavior of students at school.
She wants to bring back more mentorships for young students that will encompass big brother and sister programs intended to remedy the difficult home lives of some students.
“Something where our students who don’t have the parents that sit with them at home and teach them,” Francis said. “Access to those outlets and positive influences so that [students] can be productive members.”
David Marks spoke on the detrimental effects overdevelopment can have on natural green spaces in local areas. He committed his intentions to preserve the Crane Plant and transform the space into a park, connecting it to Marshy Point.
“One of the reasons why I think I’ve been endorsed by 30 community leaders is because I have a history listening to neighborhoods,” Marks said.
As the topic pivoted to Section 8 housing in Essex and Middle River, Crystal Francis stressed the need to identify root causes in why so many individuals seek affordable housing.
Francis said the reason why there is an over-saturation of Section 8 in local areas is due to median-low incomes incongruence with high market prices to purchase a home.
“The data shows in Baltimore County that individuals are spending 49 hours to pay for housing,” Francis said. “That means they’re using one and a half of their paycheck to be able to afford to live.”
Meanwhile, Marks said there two ways to address the issue of housing but only one is correct: encourage a robust degree of homeownership through hands-on job training or support low-income housing in communities that do not want it.
As the forum concluded, moderators asked each candidate's stance on the possibility of expanding the county council. Both gave concrete answers that highlighted the positives and negatives of adding more council members.
Though Marks is not for additional members being added to the county council, he believes it should be decided in a referendum of county residents to decide.
“I would support giving the voters the opportunity to vote on two additional council members,” Marks said. “And that is because Baltimore County has grown considerably since the 1950s.”
On the other hand, Francis said she does support adding more members to the County Council but does not support at-large members and believes it should only be district-representative seats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.