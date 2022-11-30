On the evening of Nov. 29, local residents address their concerns over a proposal that will put over 500 apartment units by White Marsh Mall.
The proposed project will see the Sears storefront at the mall be taken down and replaced with approximately 516 apartment units in a four-story building, according to real estate attorney David Karceski, who led the meeting.
A new owner, who has only been identified as 8200 Perry Hall LLC, purchased the Sears property earlier this year and enlisted the help of Bavar Properties Group to develop the proposed apartment complex.
According to civil engineer Josh Sharon, the potential project will include 485 units that are mix of studios, one-bedroom apartments and 31 three-bedroom units.
“Tonight’s community input meeting we’re here to hear all your comment, to try and answer your questions as best we can,” Karceski said to kick off the evening.
According to Karceski, the developer has one year to submit plans, where the expected deadlines of the proposal and future hearings will be shared by the county.
Community members stretching from Nottingham to Perry Hall and Middle River flooded the Community Christian Church auditorium for the first in-person input meeting since the start of the pandemic.
Much of the details about the proposal were still vague and unknown to residents who attended the meeting with some frustrated at the late notice they were given to attend.
“We didn’t know anything about this development plan,” said Heather Patti, president of the White Marsh Cowenton Community Association. “We don’t want to see the mall fail and we would like to see unused retail space used for something in the community.”
With the project potentially bringing in more than 1,500 residents to the area, many attendees at the meeting cited overcrowding of schools and traffic.
“These plans have been going on and we [know] nothing about it in the area,” Dawn Ryan said. “We have Philadelphia Road thats a one-way highway—it takes you 25 minutes to get from Campbell Boulevard up to Cowenton.”
Ryan went on to say how the area “needs more streets, needs more schools,” but “don’t need more housing.”
According to Karceski, residents’ children at the proposed apartment complex would be designated to attend Rossville Elementary School, Parkville Middle School and Overlea High School.
There was a point in the meeting Tuesday night that drove the most frustration out of attendees upon learning how developers are not required to provide a community benefit to their project.
Typically, in the planned unit development process in Baltimore County, developers are required by law to provide a community benefit when the underlying zoning for the proposed property does not allow such a project to be built.
By providing a community benefit and paying impact fees, developers are allowed to move forward with their proposed plans as seen in some unit development across the county.
“That process is utilized when the underlying zoning doesn’t allow in some shape or form what [developers] are proposing,” Karceski said. “Let’s say the usage isn’t allowed—that’s not the case here.”
However, according to Karceski, the developer is not required to provide community benefit plans because the apartment proposal at White Marsh is a “by-right development” that conforms to the zoning codes for the Sears building at White Marsh Mall.
“Because this [proposal] is a by-right application the public benefit component that applies to a planning development does not apply in this specific project,” Karceski said.
The crowd murmured in disapproval upon learning how developers are not required to give a public benefit component to their already-unwanted project from the community.
“You don’t want us here, you don’t want our voices heard, you want to put your money where you want to put it, you don’t care what it does to the community because [the proposal] does not benefit our community at all,” one attendee said.
With the community’s concerns over the new apartment proposal, residents can fight against the process by testifying at a public hearing before an administrative law judge.
The public hearing date will not be available until after the development plan is filed, according to Karceski.
