Meeting 1

David Karceski (right) and Josh Sharon (left) go over the schematic plans with attendees at the meeting.

 Photo by Ben Terzi

On the evening of Nov. 29, local residents address their concerns over a proposal that will put over 500 apartment units by White Marsh Mall.

The proposed project will see the Sears storefront at the mall be taken down and replaced with approximately 516 apartment units in a four-story building, according to real estate attorney David Karceski, who led the meeting.

