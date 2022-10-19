back river plant.jpg

The Maryland Environmental Service (MES) and Baltimore City’s Department of Public Works have agreed to allowing the state to remain overseeing the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant through the end of the year.

 FILE PHOTO

The Maryland Environmental Service (MES) and Baltimore City’s Department of Public Works have agreed to allowing the state to remain overseeing the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant through the end of the year.

Though the extension must be approved by the city’s Board of Estimates, local advocates are elated to see the state remain in oversight of the treatment plant that has been polluting Back River for years.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.