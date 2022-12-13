An art teacher at Stemmers Run Middle School was arrested and charged with five counts of child pornography last week.
Baltimore County detectives arrested 49-year-old Craig Clontz on Dec. 8 who was employed at the school at the beginning of this academic year.
According to a press release, detectives do not believe any of the images recovered depict BCPS students.
Although BCPS did not want to comment on Clontz’ arrest because they “do not comment personnel matters,” the former art teacher has been placed on administrative leave.
Before being employed at the Essex middle school, Clontz previously worked at Catonsville Middle School from August 2021 to July 2022.
Clontz is currently being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center in Towson.
According to officials, detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an image uploaded to a Dropbox, where law enforcement would later track it to Clontz’ account.
Court documents show that police discovered images of the one underaged girl in Clontz’s Dropbox account and a separate flash drive at his home in Middle River.
“These charges are deeply troubling and are a violation of our school’s core values and the values of our school system,” said Stemmers Run Middle School Principal Bryan Thanner in a letter to parents.
“We understand that students may have questions and concerns about this arrest and may need to speak with someone to process their feelings in a safe space.”
Thanner made note that the school’s counseling staff was available to connect with students the day after the arrest, stretching into this week.
According to Thanner, BCPS is fully cooperating with law enforcement on the matter of Clontz’ arrest.
Under Maryland law, each count of possessing child pornography carries a five-year prison sentence, each, and a $25,000 fine.
“Ensuring a safe learning environment for our students is our top priority,” Thanner said. “If you or your child have any information that may be helpful to the investigation, I ask you that you call the Baltimore County Police Department.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.