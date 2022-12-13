Craig Clontz

Former Stemmers Run Middle School art teach Craig Clontz faces charges of five counts of possessing child pornography.

 Courtesy of Baltimore County Police Department

An art teacher at Stemmers Run Middle School was arrested and charged with five counts of child pornography last week.

Baltimore County detectives arrested 49-year-old Craig Clontz on Dec. 8 who was employed at the school at the beginning of this academic year.

