11543 Philadelphia Rd

The Baltimore County Council recently voted to table Council David Marks’ proposed legislation that would have placed restrictions on where a crematorium can be built relative to a residential property.

 Photo by Ben Terzi

A bill that would set restrictions for where a crematorium can be placed in White Marsh was tabled at one of Baltimore County Council’s most recent meetings.

The legislation, introduced by Republican District 5 Councilman David Marks, would prohibit a crematorium within a funeral establishment from being placed within 500 feet of any residential property.

