Myriam Yarbrough officially began her tenure as Baltimore County Public Schools’ newest superintendent on July 1.

Dr. Myriam Yarbrough, Baltimore County Public Schools’ new superintendent, discussed her goals and expectations as she officially started her four-year tenure this week.

Specifically, Yarborough is prioritizing teacher recruitment and retention, bolstering academic improvement and levying a more transparent system for students and families.

  

