Dr. Myriam Yarbrough, Baltimore County Public Schools’ new superintendent, discussed her goals and expectations as she officially started her four-year tenure this week.
Specifically, Yarborough is prioritizing teacher recruitment and retention, bolstering academic improvement and levying a more transparent system for students and families.
Even with her listed goals, Yarborough is tasked with taking over a school system that has stumbled its way back from the pandemic through struggling test scores, overcrowded facilities and repeated instances of school violence.
“Our core purpose is increasing achievement for all students,” Yarbrough said at the July 3 press conference in Towson.
Earlier this year, The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) released its report cards for public schools across the state, where local schools scored less stars than previously. State schools received star ratings that range from as low as one star to the highest ranking of five stars.
Four schools in Essex that received a two-star rating include Chesapeake High School, Deep Creek Elementary, Sussex Elementary and Stemmers Run Middle. Chesapeake dropped from its previous ranking in the 2018-19 academic year that saw the school fall from four stars to two stars.
According to Yarborough, she will be taking a “data-driven” approach to build teacher capacity and promote high levels of learning.
“This includes in all core subject areas, reviewing our school year 2022 and 2023 data, and identifying specific trends in student performance,” Yarbrough said.
Meanwhile, overcrowded schools have been a topic of contentious discussions between the school board with boundary changes that looks to decrease overcrowding in several local middle schools, with the main objective of building a new middle school in the northeast area.
The new superintendent said the issue of overcrowding is “near the top of the list” as she will work on a systematic approach to address schools over-capacity.
“There are a few things that we know that have to occur in order for all students to have the best opportunity to receive a high-quality teaching program,” Yarbrough said.
Yarbrough appears to have unwavering support from school board chair Jane Lichter and Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski.
According to Lichter, it takes cooperation between the board and the superintendent to provide the best enhancement for county students.
“We know our system is facing many challenges,” Lichter said.
“They are real, they are complex issues and they are facing public schools across this nation—nevertheless, we believe in Dr. Yarbrough’s leadership.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.