After a manhunt in Baltimore County had lasted two days, police were able to arrest 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum at 5:43 a.m. near the Fallston Mall Shopping Center in Harford County last Friday.

Court documents say Linthicum is now charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and firearm use. According to state records, the 24-year-old was charged with drug possession with intent to distribute in 2019 where Linthicum was given probation.

