Police officers stand at a checkpoint on Mountain Road and Belair Road where a suspected gunman is believed to be at large, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Fallston, Md. A second police officer in Maryland has been injured in gunfire as Baltimore County police continue searching for a suspect amid a large manhunt that began after a different officer was shot Wednesday. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
This mugshot provided by Baltimore County Police shows David Linthicum. Linthicum was taken into custody early Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, ending a 39-hour manhunt during which he wounded two Baltimore County police officers in separate shootings and holed up in a wooded area behind a suburban shopping center, authorities said. (Baltimore County Police via AP)
After a manhunt in Baltimore County had lasted two days, police were able to arrest 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum at 5:43 a.m. near the Fallston Mall Shopping Center in Harford County last Friday.
Court documents say Linthicum is now charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and firearm use. According to state records, the 24-year-old was charged with drug possession with intent to distribute in 2019 where Linthicum was given probation.
According to police, officers had initially were responding to a person in crisis last Wednesday, Feb. 8, in Cockeysville where it quickly turned into a barricade situation.
“When officers arrived onto the scene, a family member escorted them to the subject who was in crisis,” said Joy Lepola-Stewart, director of public affairs for Baltimore County Police Department.
“During that exchange the subject discharged a firearm—one of our officers was injured as of a result of that. He was taken to a local hospital.”
Once police arrived to Linthicum’s home on Powers Avenue, the suspect fired shots that injured one officer before fleeing his home.
Baltimore County Public Schools closed surrounding schools throughout the Cockeysville area for the day, as he was yet to be found.
Linthicum would remain at-large throughout last Wednesday evening and into most of Thursday, as he was eventually spotted on Warren Road after shooting another Baltimore County detective, according to Interim Police Chief Dennis Delp.
Police officers initially approached Linthicum that resulted in one detective being shot multiple times and taken to Shock Trauma. According to recent reports, he has since come off life support, is “recovering and alert,” and is in "good spirits."
The assailant would take the detective’s vehicle, a Dodge pickup truck and lead a car chase from Warren Road into Harford County.
Linthicum would lead police to another standoff on last Thursday night into a wooded area near the Fallston Mall Shopping Center, where police eventually arrested him.
“It is our goal, it remains our goal no matter how much time it takes this morning or today to resolve this peacefully,” Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler said.
Gahler said police officers were able to find ammunition but no firearms when they arrested Linthicum.
“On behalf of the people of Baltimore County, thank you to Baltimore County police, Harford sheriff, and all our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners for their efforts to successfully apprehend this dangerous suspect who is not in custody,” Baltimore County John Olszewski said on social media after the arrest.
Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly said in statement how proud he of his local law enforcement’s “successful efforts to bring this manhunt to an end early this morning, all while keeping our community safe in the process.”
Cassilly also said how his prayers are with the injured Baltimore County detective.
