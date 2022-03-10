The Maryland Transit Administration has submitted its report regarding expansion of public transportation services to Tradepoint Atlantic.
The analysis of the 2023 Maryland Executive Budget stated, “Tradepoint Atlantic... is currently served by one local bus and one express bus. Service routes on these two routes were modified as part of MTA’s fall service modifications. The modifications increased access to Tradepoint Atlantic to 9,000 additional minority households and 2,000 low-income households.”
I am looking forward to our residents having more access to transportation and employment opportunities in our district.
Maryland Department of Natural Resources
The Local Parks and Playgrounds Infrastructure funding has assisted Fleming Park’s renovations and enhancements request with a $400,000 grant from the Department of Natural Resources. The total cost of the project will be $800,000 and will be presented to the Board of Public Works for approval. If the board approves, Baltimore County can move forward with improvements as soon as possible.
Improving the quality of our parks in our district for our residents is important to me, and I hope to see this project move forward.
Baltimore County
Public Schools
Mask Mandates
Baltimore County Public Schools administrators have stated that, as of March 1, 2022, mask and face coverings in public schools, buses, and other school facilities will be optional. For more information, please see bcps.org.
As always, if you have any questions, concerns, or ideas, please contact my office at johnnyray.salling@senate.state.md.us or at (410) 841-3587. The most efficient way to contact my office is through email; however, we do check our voicemails often and will do our best respond in a timely manner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.