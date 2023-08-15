The Baltimore County Department of Public Works and Transportation (DPWT) today announced the expansion of Baltimore County’s electronics recycling program under a new partnership with a leading electronics recycling firm, Securis.

The partnership allows the county to accept a more comprehensive range of electronics including several harder-to-recycle items such as CRT televisions that contain leaded glass, hard drives and flat-screen monitors.

  

