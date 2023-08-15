The Baltimore County Department of Public Works and Transportation (DPWT) today announced the expansion of Baltimore County’s electronics recycling program under a new partnership with a leading electronics recycling firm, Securis.
The partnership allows the county to accept a more comprehensive range of electronics including several harder-to-recycle items such as CRT televisions that contain leaded glass, hard drives and flat-screen monitors.
“This expansion reinforces our ongoing commitment to environmental health in Baltimore County, and ensures that these complex waste products are kept out of our landfills and recycled responsibly and efficiently,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. “We encourage all residents to reduce their own e-waste by taking advantage of this enhanced service and helping to keep our communities clean and green.”
Through this new partnership with Securis, Baltimore County will be better prepared to serve residents amid the changing face of electronic waste and include modern technology like drones, smart devices, biometric devices such as smart watches, bathroom scales, heart monitors, power tools and electric scooters.
“With this expansion, we’re making a robust leap forward in our recycling efforts,” said Department of Public Works and Transportation Director D’Andrea Walker. “We’re not just addressing the issue of conventional electronic waste; we’re staying ahead of the curve. It’s about more than just managing today’s waste, it’s about anticipating and preparing for tomorrow’s challenges. This is how we create a sustainable, responsible future for Baltimore County.”
This is the latest effort from Baltimore County to modernize recycling practices. Earlier this year, the Department of Public Works & Transportation, Bureau of Solid Waste Management announced a new partnership with Helpsy to launch a new textile recycling program.external link
County officials recommend verifying details before attempting to dispose of electronic items.
For more information about the county’s expanded electronics recycling program, contact Bureau of Solid Waste Management at 410-887-2000.
