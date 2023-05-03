The Baltimore County jail is understaffed, according to the head of the department of corrections.
At the April 25 meeting of the county council, Corrections Director Walt Pesterfield told councilmembers that there is a 37% vacancy rate in correctional officer positions.
Pesterfield explained that with so many vacancies, it is even harder to retain employees.
“Mandatory overtime is at an all time high, which causes staff to lose time with their family, causes chronic fatigue and low morale,” Pesterfield said.
County Administrative Officer Stacy Rodgers responded by explaining departments across the state and the country are having trouble staffing both police and correctional officers.
“We’re competing with the nation, not just here in the region,” Rodgers said.
According to Baltimore County’s jobs website, a county correctional officer makes between $47,825 and $59,847 annually with benefits.
Pesterfied said the corrections department pays better than many police departments.
“We’re about $3,000 I believe over the starting pay over the state,” Pesterfield said.
He added that they are holding two job fairs weekly. At the council meeting, Pesterfield asked for $50,000 to run television ads to recruit more officers.
The county executive’s recently released budget boasts “historic pay increases for our law enforcement professionals, including our police officers, 911 personnel, and correctional officers.”
