A report from Baltimore County Inspector General Kelly Madigan found Baltimore County staff appeared to give “preferential treatment” to a developer’s application to construct a residential tennis facility, fast-tracking the process of obtaining zoning approvals.
The county permit staff originally directed developer David Cordish to schedule an administrative hearing for variances that would allow construction to break ground for his indoor “tennis barn.”
Cornish was required for a hearing because the project was too big to be an “accessory structure” for his residence.
Under Baltimore County zoning laws, accessory structures are not permitted to exceed 15 feet in height. With his proposed tennis barn being 32 feet tall and 15,000 square feet in total, the project would be bigger than Cordish’s own home.
However, then-county permit director Mike Millanoff authorized Cordish’s project to move forward without an administrative hearing.
“I am being directed by others who have, I believe, made up their minds regardless of the merits,” Malinoff said in a November 2020 email conversation. “I cannot recall ever having to continually address special arrangements for certain people.”
According to the inspector general’s report, the investigation found 115 similar cases where other county residents were told to attend administrative hearings in order to construct accessory structures larger than their homes.
County officials, however, argued against the inspector general, labeling the report as an error since Cordish was never granted a final permit.
“A building permit was never issued for this project,” county spokesperson Erica Palmisano said. “The project was never constructed and no direction was ever given by any member of the county executive’s staff to give priority treatment to this project.”
However, Madigan said the county’s response — that a final permit was never issued for Cordish’s project — was based on “semantics.” Madigan also empathized that the focus of the report is on the improper approval of the county’s zoning department.
“There is no question that a decision was made within zoning to sign off on approval and to have Mr. Cordish’s permit essentially bypass a public hearing before an administrative law judge and there’s no doubt that is not consistent with 115 similarly situated projects,” Madigan said.
The report also states the county’s development manager requested the tennis project be given priority review status for its soil conservation plan, though such status is usually authorized for reasons that are a benefit to a community. This priority status pushed Cordish’s project ahead of 33 others on file with the county’s soil conservation district.
“The administration shares the concern raised in the report that this project received the priority designation,” county officer Stacy Rodgers said in a written response to the report.
According to the report, Madigan did not find any evidence of Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski personally wanting to give priority to the project. The report also states that Olszewsi did not “intend for it to happen” in regards to the preferential treatment given to Cordish’s application.
Cordish submitted the petition for his tennis barn project in 2020 according to the report. The report shows multiple email conversations between county officials and Cordish’s attorney, as well as staffers within the permits department.
“The tennis barn at issue, considering its size, spectator seating, observation balcony and, with such keen community interest which largely seems to be protestants, is an appropriate case for the administrative law judge to review,” one senior zoning employee said in an email to the permits department.
Last year, Olszewski intended to draft a bill last year that would take away the power and independence of the county’s inspector general. Though unsuccessful, the bill would have limited Madigan’s to independently investigate corruption in the county’s political offices.
“The county executive remains committed to a government that is responsive to all constituent questions and concerns, and will continue his unprecedented efforts to expand transparency and accountability in Baltimore County,” Palmisano said.
