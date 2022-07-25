A report from Baltimore County Inspector General Kelly Madigan found Baltimore County staff appeared to give “preferential treatment” to a developer’s application to construct a residential tennis facility, fast-tracking the process of obtaining zoning approvals.

The county permit staff originally directed developer David Cordish to schedule an administrative hearing for variances that would allow construction to break ground for his indoor “tennis barn.”

