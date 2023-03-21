Baltimore County’s planning board voted to last week to approve Sparrows Point Country Club’s proposal to reclassify a portion of land on its property.
Going into the public hearing, the country club was looking to reclassify a total of 55.35 acres in an area on their property that is critical to the Chesapeake Bay in order to construct 152 units for their housing development Country Club Estates.
The Country Club Estates project has been a six-year process for developers to construct over 300 homes on the local country club’s land, however, there has been no construction as of yet.
Baltimore County’s Chesapeake Bay critical area requirements are placed into one of three categories: resource conservation area (RCA), limited development area (LDA) and intensely developed area (IDA).
Sparrows Point Country Club comprises 268 acres with roughly 210 acres in a critical area, according to Baltimore County.
According to a county review, 195.42 acres in the critical area are classified as RCA and 14.63 acres are classified as LDA. Developers were looking to reclassify 40.72 acres of RCA and all of the LDA to an intensely developed area (IDA) in order to construct 152 units.
However, some community members and leaders voiced concerns at the public hearing last week.
Most notably, Rod McMillon, the Baltimore County school board member for the Dundalk area, spoke out against the motion at the public hearing. McMillon discussed the potentiality of overcrowding schools that come with building 300 homes.
According to McMillon, Dundalk High School is currently 732 students over capacity, which is 1,447. McMillon went on to detail how Patapsco High School is currently 67 students over its 1,334 state of capacity and Sparrows Point High School is over their state of capacity by 275 students.
“It appears to me there’s a disconnect between the planing board and board of education related to school overcrowding,” McMillon said.
Owner and operator of Sparrows Point Country Club Connor Gilligan said the county had allocated around $8 million to study the design of Patapsco High School and Sparrows Point High School in order to review the current capacity issues.
Gilligan also raised the possibility of building a new school that could alleviate overcrowding in local schools, as well.
“Unfortunately, with peninsulas and other areas it’s hard to move kids around from school to school, so we’re forced to make decisions to study and either build new schools or renovate existing schools,” Gilligan said.
Community members like William Landon, who lives directly across from the country club, said the project brings little benefit to the community. At the public hearing, Landon said he felt that the public community has been left out of the conversation in terms of development plans.
“Throughout the discussion, the design features and the benefits were well described for the club,” Landon said. “Very little time has been discussed for the benefits brings to the community.”
The community member went on to say the real-life affects will impact the community rather the enclosed, private country club. Landon cited overcrowding schools and more traffic that will have negative affects only seen by residents outside the club.
Bear Creek resident Jeffrey Weiss spoke in front of the planning board to express why critical areas of the Chesapeake Bay were put in place. Weis said he has watched this particular ecosystem evolve for 14 years, and is worried about the environmental impacts this project may bring.
“I can say we are not interested in this development at all,” Weiss said.
It must be noted the Growth Allocation Committee has found that Sparrows Point Country Club has been in compliance with the state’s Critical Area Program through minimizing pollution and impacts on water quality.
