Campaign signs outside Norwood elementary

Campaign signs outside Norwood Elementary School advertise candidates in the primary election on Tuesday, July 19. With a record number of mail-in ballots requested this year, some poll workers said that turnout on election day was lower than they expected.

 PHOTO BY CONNOR BOLINDER

As the Maryland State Board of Elections continues to certify results in the 2022 primaries, some races for prominent political offices for the state and Baltimore County have already been called.

In the primary elections for state governor, Democratic candidate Wes Moore clinched his party’s nomination over nine other candidates on the ballot. Dan Cox won the Republican nomination against Kelly Shultz later the same night. Shultz was backed by incumbent Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who Cox tried to impeach over the governor’s public health measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

