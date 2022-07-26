Campaign signs outside Norwood Elementary School advertise candidates in the primary election on Tuesday, July 19. With a record number of mail-in ballots requested this year, some poll workers said that turnout on election day was lower than they expected.
As the Maryland State Board of Elections continues to certify results in the 2022 primaries, some races for prominent political offices for the state and Baltimore County have already been called.
In the primary elections for state governor, Democratic candidate Wes Moore clinched his party’s nomination over nine other candidates on the ballot. Dan Cox won the Republican nomination against Kelly Shultz later the same night. Shultz was backed by incumbent Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who Cox tried to impeach over the governor’s public health measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Endorsed by former-President Donald Trump, Cox is another sign of the turning trend in conservative politics. He will face Moore in the general election held on Thursday, November 3 with early voting scheduled a week prior on October 27. Hogan, a moderate Republican, has refused to endorse Cox in the 2022 general election.
In primary races for party nominees for the county executive office, both Democratic incumbent John Olszewski Jr. and Republican challenger Pat McDonough won in blowout victories among their parties.
“I am deeply honored and humbled by the overwhelming support we have seen from across Baltimore County,” Olszewski said in a victory statement. “I am grateful to have earned the Democratic nomination in my run for re-election as your Baltimore County Executive.”
With 79 percent of the ballots counted, the race of who will be the Democratic nominee for county executive was called for the incumbent Olszewski last Wednesday. Olszewski’s 61,000 votes convincingly topped Democratic challenger Adam Reuter, who only had around 10,000 ballots cast for him.
In a competitive race for the Republican nomination, though, McDonough earned 41 percent of the votes with just over 12,000 ballots tallied for him. Moving forward, McDonough plans to run an aggressive race against incumbent Olszewski under the notion that Baltimore County needs “saving.”
“We are moving forward with our movement and our slogan, ‘Save Our County,’” McDonough said. “It’s about preventing Johnny Olszewski from continuing another four years of radical left leadership.”
Olszewski pushed back on McDonough’ comments, emphasizing his commitment to bipartisanship.
“Everything we’ve done has been about realizing the full potential of Baltimore County and building significant progress in common sense — usually in bipartisan fashion,” Olszewski said.
For District 7 in the county council, which includes Dundalk, Republican incumbent Todd Crandell maintains a hefty lead over party challenger Donna Eve Sekora. Crandell currently has 72 percent of the position’s votes tallied with over 3,500 ballots cast in his name at press time.
If Crandell holds his lead, he will face Democratic candidate and special education teacher Justin Holliday in the general election. Holliday, who ran unopposed but still received over 4,000 ballots, thanked voters of District 7 for “expressing their right to vote.”
“It’s still a democracy and voters deserve to have an option in November,” Holliday said.
Though has respect for the incumbent, Holliday plans to run on a platform that highlights the opioid crisis throughout neighborhoods in District 7.
“We’re one of the highest ranking areas for opioid overdoses and deaths in the county,” Holliday said. “That’s one that’s really at the top of my list that I want to combat.”
