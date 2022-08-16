DUNDALK — Baltimore County public school officials are planning to implement a school bus app for students and their families to track where buses are during their routes.
With classes starting in less than two weeks, county school officials are still working on the app’s platform as details surrounding the application remain vague and shuddered.
Implementing a school bus app was a response to complaints of buses being late, leaving students waiting at stops and parents frustrated.
Parents like Jessica McGrath, who lives in Beachwood between Dundalk and Essex, say the communication between county schools and parents is lackluster.
“You get no heads up that the buses are going to be 20 or 15 minutes late in the morning — they don’t ever know,” McGrath said.
McGrath has two children who attend Charlesmont Elementary School and Sparrows Point Middle School, and says there are times she had to alert her kids’ schools that their bus was running late.
“So anytime the bus was late I would call the school to say that my kids just got picked up and they’re 20 minutes late and they still have to pick other kids up,” McGrath said. “[Schools] never get word that the buses were late which I felt that’s really scary.”
During a county board of education meeting in July, Deputy Superintendent Myriam Yarbrough laid out a plan for a school bus app that would be a “mobile and web-based application for upgraded communication and real-time data.”
According to Yarbrough, the “Uber-like” app was initially tested on 11 school bus routes during summer classes before upgrading to 45 routes. Yarbrough said county school officials plan to expand to cover 145 bus routes — about one-fifth of the school system’s total of 785 routes.
“This provides upgraded communication and real-time data to students and families and schools,” Yarbrough said.
The deputy superintendent cited a shortage of bus drivers that has impacted the timeliness of school buses on their routes.
As recent as this year, Baltimore County experienced 97 bus driver vacancies that make up 12 percent of county’s total routes that need coverage. Based on data from the National School Transportation Association, the county found 205 total routes in the county needed coverage.
“We are deeply committed to improvements in timeliness, efficiency and safety for this fall,” Yarbrough said. “This additional information is provided to ensure that team BCPS community is fully informed of the ongoing and tireless efforts of our transportation staff.”
Currently, county school officials are looking to hire 50 school bus drivers before the start of the academic year on Aug. 29.
In response to nationwide shortages of bus drivers and other school support staff, the county school system is offering drivers upwards of $19.02 per hour with health care benefits and paid time off.
Details about how the app operates and its technical aspects are still unknown to anybody outside the county school system. Even corresponding organizations like the Teachers Association of Baltimore County know little about the school bus app.
“I do know there’s an app that’s like a track-my-bus or something like that but information has not been shared,” said TABCO President Cindy Sexton.
With less than two weeks before the start of classes, the rollout of the anticipated school bus app is appears vague at the moment as parents’ concerns continue.
“I don’t even have a bus route for [my daughter] — I don’t know what time she’s getting picked up yet,” McGrath said.
