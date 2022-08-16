School bus stock

As BCPS officials have announced plans to launch a school bus tracking app as students prepare to begin classes in a few weeks.

 File Photo

DUNDALK — Baltimore County public school officials are planning to implement a school bus app for students and their families to track where buses are during their routes.

With classes starting in less than two weeks, county school officials are still working on the app’s platform as details surrounding the application remain vague and shuddered.

