The Community Outreach Team provides a precinct-based resource to support community problem-solving efforts, as well as develops and executes strategies that promote crime prevention and foster police and community cooperation and communication.
Dundalk’s Community Outreach Team can be reached by phone at 410-887-7337. The following services may be available at Precinct 12, located at 428 Westham Way:
Monitor Your Vacant Home While Vacationing — Complete a vacant house form at your local precinct to have officers check on your location for any unusual activity while you’re away. If something suspicious happens at your home, law enforcement will be able to quickly reach you or your emergency contact from the information provided on the form.
Engrave Your Bicycle — Call the Community Outreach Team to request that an officer engrave an ID number on your bike. That number and the bike’s description will be entered into a database, which will help investigators get it back to you should the bike ever be stolen and recovered.
Residential Security Survey — Call the Community Outreach Team to request that an officer come to your home to conduct a free assessment of your home security.
Child Safety Seat Check — To have your child safety seat checked, call 410-887-8717.
Report Vice/Narcotics Complaints — To report complaints within your community, call 410-887-1870.
Mediation — Contact the Conflict Resolution Center of Baltimore County at 443-297-7897.
