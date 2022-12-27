bcpd.jpeg

The Community Outreach Team provides a precinct-based resource to support community problem-solving efforts, as well as develops and executes strategies that promote crime prevention and foster police and community cooperation and communication.

Dundalk’s Community Outreach Team can be reached by phone at 410-887-7337. The following services may be available at Precinct 12, located at 428 Westham Way:

