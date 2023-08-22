On Tuesday, Aug. 22, the Maryland State Department of Education released final data from the 2023 administration of the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program in English Language Arts, mathematics, and science.
The MCAP provides critical information on the progress students and schools are making on state academic content standards as well as student progress toward graduation and career readiness.
Preliminary results were released last month and the data show that in some areas, Baltimore County Public Schools students are making small gains in performance.
Highlights of Student Performance:
BCPS students in grades 3-5 maintained ELA proficiency in 2023, with a small 0.2 to 0.8 percent increase compared to 2022.
BCPS students in grades 3-5 demonstrated a small 2.2 to 3.9 percent increase in Math proficiency in 2023 compared to 2022.
BCPS students in grades 6-8 demonstrated a small 1.3 to 3.2 percent increase in ELA proficiency in 2023 compared to 2022.
BCPS Algebra 1 students maintained proficiency in 2023, with a small 0.8 percent increase in compared to 2022.
BCPS Geometry students demonstrated a small 1.5 percent increase in proficiency in 2023 compared to 2022.
Other groups did not test very well, and performance among some grade levels went down.
Less than 5 percent of students in grades 7-8 tested proficient in mathematics, tying the county with Baltimore City for the lowest rates in the state.
Among 10th grade students, proficiency in English Language Arts dropped from 46.3 percent in 2022 to 42.6 percent this year.
Science test scores for students in 8th grade also fell down from 28.3 percent proficient last year to 21.3 percent this year.
The county lags behind the state average in every subject. Baltimore County Public Schools officials say their plan to address the learning disparity includes:
Utilizing data from diverse sources to guide each step of the school progress planning process and implementing initiatives for academic achievement.
Re-evaluating our pacing guides (when and how teachers deliver the learning material) with assessment topics to ensure all students have an opportunity to learn and master the standards prior to the assessment.
Providing after-school or Saturday academic programs for students.
Ensuring an instructional focus on critical content areas, English Language Arts and mathematics, and the provision of special education and ESOL services.
Providing professional development to teachers and school leaders to support implementation of curriculum and meaningful analysis of assessment data.
“State assessments are just one of several important measures that help us monitor student progress and achievement and determine necessary supports for remediation and enrichment,” BCPS Superintendent Myriam Yarbrough said in a statement. “We will continue to use multiple and frequent measures of students’ progress to determine if our schools are meeting the needs of all students. With strengthened emphasis on learning standards and ongoing assessments of learning, we are confident that we will see more significant rebounds in student performance in the coming years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.