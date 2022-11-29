Phase 1 of the Beacon of Hope project included the installation of this female Pointer statue named “Beth” at First Mariner Field. Beth will join “Steel,” a male Pointer statue that is located inside the lobby at Sparrows Point High School and Middle School.
Last week, phase one of Sparrow Point’s Beacon of Hope project was officially completed through planting over 200 trees and plants for a living classroom garden at Sparrows Point High School.
After the groundbreaking of the Sparrows Point/North Point Historical Society’s Beacon of Hope project last month, the initiative is quickly underway to becoming a beautification site that highlights the community’s history.
The living classroom garden will be used by the high school’s magnet program, S.P.E.C.I.E.S. — Sparrows Point Educational Center in Environmental Studies — and will include a collection of sweet magnolias, redbuds and different kinds of berry shrubs.
“The living classroom is supposed to be for the SPECIES program to determine why we need these pollinator gardens and things of that nature,” said Keith Taylor, current president of the historical society.
A statue of the new female pointer mascot named “Beth” will stand at the forefront of the living classroom garden, where Taylor hopes it will spark a new tradition in Point athletes to touch Beth’s nose before entering the field.
The president of the local historical society says the foundation on which the new statue will stand comes from antique 1935 rails from the former Bethlehem Steel factory.
Though the Beacon of Hope will be used as a renewable benefit to Sparrows Point students, the project looks to also highlight the community’s heritage, specifically the relationship between Bethlehem Steel and Sparrows Point.
Taylor remembers going through trash canisters when Tradepoint Atlantic was cleaning out Bethlehem’s former facilities to find historic bricks for the statue’s foundation.
According to Taylor, he looks forward to making progress on phase two of the project by installing a solar-powered lamp post that once stood at Bethlehem Steel.
“The solar packets for the lights are going to be for the renewable resources,” Taylor said.
The schematic plans show a trail of nine light posts that follow along the sidewalk path leading to the school’s football field with the tenth one standing alongside Beth at the garden.
Each of these 10 lamp posts were originally used by Bethlehem Steel’s headquarters, before the building was taken down.
Taylor asked Tradepoint Atlantic’s permission if he could use the old lamp posts for his Beacon of Hope project to which they obliged. With help from some friends in the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 37, they got to work.
“I lived over here for 60 years, so I had friends at the 37 operating engineers and I called them up and made it a class on how to tear out cast-iron lamp posts safely,” Taylor said.
The lamp posts were converted into solar by Power Factor Co., a solar energy business in Dundalk.
George Lang, Power Factor Co.’s founder, says his company got involved with the project to give something to the community.
“I live a blessed life,” Lang said. “Anything I can try to do I’ll help — if someone calls and says they need help, it really doesn’t matter what they need help for.”
According to Lang, his company is putting a solar array on the roof of Sparrows Point High School, to harness the renewable energy and power the lamp posts.
“All the energy consumed, we should be able to produce through that solar array,” Lang said. “We thought that would help [Taylor] along the spirit to what he was trying to sell it to them as.”
Sparrows Point High School continues it status as a green school that focuses on sustainability in educating students. With the Beacon of Hope forming a living classroom for the SPECIES program powered by renewable energy, the project also serves as a model for what other schools could follow in the future.
“We’re bringing forth the past to create the future,” Taylor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.