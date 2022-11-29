pic

Phase 1 of the Beacon of Hope project included the installation of this female Pointer statue named “Beth” at First Mariner Field. Beth will join “Steel,” a male Pointer statue that is located inside the lobby at Sparrows Point High School and Middle School.

 Photo courtesy of Keith Taylor

Last week, phase one of Sparrow Point’s Beacon of Hope project was officially completed through planting over 200 trees and plants for a living classroom garden at Sparrows Point High School.

After the groundbreaking of the Sparrows Point/North Point Historical Society’s Beacon of Hope project last month, the initiative is quickly underway to becoming a beautification site that highlights the community’s history.

