No one celebrates America’s birthday quite like Dundalk. And it has been that way for a long time.
The beloved Dundalk Independence Day parade will hit the streets of the community for the 89th year on Monday, July 4, and — though nearly nine decades have passed — the celebration as robust as ever.
Dundalk’s first Independence Day parade was held in 1935, though festivities were held in the company town of Sparrows Point for decades prior.
The genesis of the celebration was a meeting of the Dundalk Boosters Club on March 18, 1935.
It was on that day, at the home of dentist Dr. J.E. Pollack, that the club decided to invite two representatives from each community organization to join with the Boosters in promoting a July Fourth celebration.
That first celebration was commemorated in a program created and sold by the Boosters that year. The program, which included a schedule of events, names of committee members and ads by local organizations and businesses, would become an annual tradition until at least the late 1970s.
Speakers at that first celebration in 1935 included U.S. Sen. Millard E. Tydings, 2nd District U.S. Rep. William P. Cole Jr. and Baltimore City Mayor Howard W. Jackson. Program sponsors included many notable businesses, including Lillich’s Pharmacy, the Strand Theatre and Squire’s Cafe.
Parade-goers that first year lined the streets for a 9:30 a.m. start time. The route that year, and for decades after, would begin on Dunhill Road to Dundalk Avenue, traveling through St. Helena — Baltimore Avenue, Central Avenue and St. Helena Avenue — back to Dundalk Avenue to Liberty Parkway, Admiral Boulevard, Midship Road and Playfield Road, passing a reviewing stand before ending south of Dundalk Elementary School.
Festivities were a full-day affair. Following the parade, participants of all ages were invited to join in athletic competition. Boys and girls competed in foot races, while young women took part in balloon-blowing and needle-threading contests. Older women participated in the rolling pin throw and clothes pin race, while the men took part in the “fat men’s race” and soda-drinking contests.
Field events followed at 2:30 p.m., including a wrestling march, drills by the Havre de Grace Drum & Bugle Corps, a Boy Scout exhibition, a comedy juggler and a Punch and Judy show.
Other festivities included a hog-calling contest, greased pig race, parachute jump and husband-calling contest, all leading up to a band concert at 7 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m. and concluding with street dancing until midnight.
That first celebration was greeted, a 1968 program noted, with “enthusiastic response of the populace,” ensuring that the event would become an annual tradition.
The next year, in 1936, a separate organization, sponsored by the Boosters, formed to support the parade. In 1938, the organization was formally incorporated as the Independence Day Celebration Association, Inc.
This arrangement would stand until the Dundalk Jaycees took over, creating the Independence Day Committee in 1960. This would become a separate group in 1973.
The celebrations would stay pretty much the same until the introduction of a carnival in the mid-1960s. The carnival would later give way to the Heritage Fair, which began as a one-time bicentennial event in 1976.
Today, the neighborhood-wide Independence Day celebration has put Dundalk on the map as one of the oldest and biggest parades in the country.
The Dundalk Heritage Independence Day parade continues to delight spectators every Fourth of July. Though it no longer journeys into St. Helena, the parade follows a traditional route through Old Dundalk, from Logan Village through the Dundalk Village Shopping Center before ending at Dunmanway.
The parade will kick off on Tuesday, July 4, at 8:15 a.m. at the Logan Village Shopping Center on Dundalk Avenue. The Dundalk Heritage 6K race will precede the event at 7 a.m. and fireworks will, as usual, be held at the North Point Government Center/Grange Elementary, starting at 9:15 p.m. that evening.
For more information, visit www.dundalkparade.org.
