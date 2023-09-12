Comcast, one of the global leaders in media and technology, joined the Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC) on Sept. 7 to announce the launch of an innovative digital navigator program that will utilize trained students to get more Baltimore-area residents connected to the internet at home.

The effort, also aimed at getting more CCBC students connected to the internet, will also teach digital literacy skills and proficiency with using devices. The program is supported by a $150,000 grant from Comcast that will be used to hire and train nearly a dozen CCBC students.

  

