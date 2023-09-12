Comcast, one of the global leaders in media and technology, joined the Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC) on Sept. 7 to announce the launch of an innovative digital navigator program that will utilize trained students to get more Baltimore-area residents connected to the internet at home.
The effort, also aimed at getting more CCBC students connected to the internet, will also teach digital literacy skills and proficiency with using devices. The program is supported by a $150,000 grant from Comcast that will be used to hire and train nearly a dozen CCBC students.
The CCBC Digital Navigators will focus on addressing barriers households face to getting online — namely affordability, access to devices, and digital skills. Digital Navigators are trained to educate residents — including the thousands of CCBC students returning to campus this fall in need of high-speed Internet for schoolwork and job searches — about resources available to overcome these obstacles, according to a release.
CCBC officials said Comcast is offering exclusive internet deals as the company promotes the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) which provides qualifying individuals with service discount of $30 per month toward their internet bill.
ACP enables eligible Comcast customers to get home internet either through Comcast’s Internet Essentials or Internet Essentials Plus at no cost once the federal credit is applied.
Additionally, Internet Essentials customers can add a line of unlimited 5G cellular data ($45) through Xfinity Mobile for as little as $24.95 per month after the ACP discount is applied. The ACP benefit could qualified customers up to $360 a year, school officials said, which means lower expenses and lower student loans to pay.
On the morning of Sept. 7, CCBC officials joined County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Comcast executives at a press conference on CCBC-Essex’s campus to tout the new program.
“We thank Comcast for their continued investment in our community and their commitment to driving innovative approaches to bridging the digital divide,” CCBC President Dr. Sandra L. Kurtinitis said according to a release.
“A major impact of this partnership will be assuring that CCBC students are connected at home as well as on campus. Internet affordability should not be a barrier to academic and career-long success.”
The Digital Navigator model is a highly effective and research-driven approach that engages trusted community organizations to address the root causes of the digital divide — including access to the Internet, technology, and digital skills — the essential foundations for broadband adoption.
School officials cited a recent study from the Boston Consulting Group that surveyed more than 1,500 people nationwide who used Digital Navigator services. The findings revealed the crucial role of Digital Navigators in closing the digital divide and reducing socioeconomic inequalities. Key takeaways include:
- More than 65% of survey respondents said they obtained Internet access or a computer or tablet at home; among Hispanic and Black Americans, this increased to 72%.
- More than 85% of all respondents said they used the Internet more frequently.
- Almost half surveyed obtained better healthcare, and 40% received support with basic needs like food, rent, and housing.
- 1 in 3 found a new job or earned a higher income.
“Closing the digital divide in Baltimore County remains a top priority for my administration, and we are committed to ensuring all of our residents have access to the tools they need to be successful and stay connected,” said Olszewski, whose administration has launched similarly fashioned initiatives and programs to help close the digital divide in the county.
“The Digital Navigator Program will build on our strong partnerships with CCBC and Comcast and help students and community members get connected, learn about new technology, and share digital literacy skills.”
Comcast representatives have been vocal about the company’s commitment to advancing digital equity, especially in the region. Over the past three years, the company’s community partnerships in Maryland have totaled $28.8 million in cash and in-kind contributions to more than 187 local nonprofits.
The investment includes the installation of more than 40 Lift Zones in Maryland, which provide free WiFi service to local community centers to expand access to digital skills learning opportunities.
“Comcast is proud to partner with CCBC to empower members of its student body to get more Baltimoreans connected to the Internet,” said Michael Parker, Senior Vice President for Comcast’s Beltway region.
“Deep partnerships are needed to ensure we are reaching and connecting those in need, and that’s why collaborating with CCBC is so critical as we work to accelerate digital access and adoption.”
Also in attendance at the one-hour press conference was Loretta Ambe, a CCBC student serving as Digital Navigator. A limited number of laptops from Baltimore County were distributed to under-resourced students at the event.
The CCBC Digital Navigator program — which is part of Project UP, Comcast’s $1 billion commitment to advance digital equity — builds on Comcast’s continued partnership with Baltimore County to bridge the digital divide.
Earlier this year, Comcast and Baltimore County announced the latest phase of a rural broadband expansion which will bring high-speed Internet to 99% of previously unserved residences in Northern Baltimore County.
