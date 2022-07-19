Clarissa Rayward “A divorce will mean change in many facets of your life and with this change can come a sense a loss, sometimes even the loss of your own identity. While it may be very, very hard to find, there will always be a silver lining if you can just start to see the world in a new light. No doubt it won’t be there every day, but if you take the time to focus on something positive, something that creates optimism, you will move through your divorce with a lot more ease than some. Remember, your life is precious and it’s important to make the most of every single minute.” — Clarissa Rayward from the happyfamilylawyer.com
