A former representative of various community organizations stepped down from his roles pending his trial on a misdemeanor sex offense charge, which stems from a woman’s formal complaint alleging he touched her sexually without her consent.
As a March trial date on the charges approaches, Paul Rufe has resigned from his board positions at the Heritage Society of Essex and Middle River, the Essex Day Festival and the Eastern Regional Lions Club.
Rufe, 56, faces misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree sexual offense and second-degree assault, as issued by a district court commissioner based on an application for charges written by the woman, who alleged that he kissed her after she told him “no” and touched her breasts after she asked him to stop. The incident, she said, occurred on Nov. 13, 2021, while she was visiting Rufe’s house.
The Dundalk Eagle does not print names of alleged victims of sex crimes.
Court records did not yet list an attorney for Rufe, as of Wednesday.
When reached by phone last week, Rufe said he had a prior engagement and could not speak. He did not answer further calls for comment, or return the calls by press time.
The woman, who said she was a family friend of Rufe’s, also filed a petition in December for a protective order against Rufe. At the final protective order hearing earlier this month, Baltimore County District Judge Lisa Ann Phelps granted the order, citing a “preponderance of evidence to believe” that Rufe had committed “several sex acts without (the woman’s) consent.”
Rufe did not appear at the hearing.
The protective order, which lasts until next January, directs Rufe not to contact or abuse the woman, or enter her residence. It also requires that he stay away from her workplace and surrender any firearms he owns.
Rufe’s trial date for the criminal case is set for March 8.
