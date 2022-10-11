The Baltimore County Council plans to hold a vote to approve a land donation from Tradepoint Atlantic that would be used to construct a local park for the North Point community.
The land donation consists of 21 acres of open space property for public use at the county’s discretion. According to the resolution’s text, the County intends to use the donated land as the site of the first new park in Baltimore County in nearly a decade that will be called, “Sparrows Point Park.”
With Tradepoint Atlantic redeveloping 3,000 acres of land at at the former Bethlehem Steel site, the company decided to donate two parcels of land by the water that will include “multi-sport LED-lit artificial turf field,” a “16,000 square foot” recreation center, a fishing pier, a kayak deck, “extensive” walking trail and parking to support these facilities.
“This is a really exciting project and it’s really meaningful,” District 7 Councilman Todd Crandell. “This is something that’s been in the works for quite a while.”
Originally approved in December of 2018, the Council will approve the land donation as a legislative formality that will fill the recreation gap of the area.
Crandell made sure to point out how community members of Edgemere, Sparrows Point and Fort Howard have never had a recreation center — something that the 10,000 residents have been wanting “for some time.”
“We have a very successful recreation council in Edgemere and Sparrows Point and because of their success we face a lot of field pressure on that peninsula,” Crandell said. “So this will be a widely used facility by people of all ages.”
Tradepoint Atlantic spokesperson Aaron Tomarchio says two factors went into deciding to donate land for a local park.
The first one being delivering on the community’s desires for “open space and park and recreation land,” and the second factor being a bartering agreement between the company and County Executive John Olszewski.
“We were asking the county for some help on digging out some of the roadway and water and sewer infrastructure on site,” Tomarchio said. “The County Executive said, ‘Okay you know if we do that, we also think that you guys should be doing something more for the community.’”
And the rest was history that has been culminated into a four year formal legislative process.
The final reading and vote on approving the land donation will occur at the legislative session on Monday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m.
According to Tomarchio, the location of Sparrows Point Park will be constructed at a waterfront location at 1900 Wharf Road, just north of the Pleasant Yacht Club.
“Our parks allow us to come together, enjoy the outdoors, and celebrate all our county has to offer and I’m thrilled that this new site will provide an engaging and supportive space for the Sparrows Point community — and beyond,” Olszewski said when the project was originally announced.
The park is currently being designed with groundbreaking that is scheduled to occur in 2023 with construction expected to last eighteen months. The grand opening of Sparrows Point will be held between the fall and winter of 2024.
According to the resolution’s text, the appraised value of the donated land is estimated at $2,450,000 that will be used for “Program-Open Space funding considerations.”
“Growing up in the shadow of the steel mill, I’ve seen firsthand how Tradepoint Atlantic is transforming our local economy,” Olszewski said. “I’m thankful for their continued partnership as we now work to provide this vibrant neighborhood hub that will connect our families and communities for generations to come.”
