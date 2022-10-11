Sparrows Point Park 1

The proposed location of Sparrows Point Park at 1900 Wharf Road.

 Courtesy of Baltimore County Government

The Baltimore County Council plans to hold a vote to approve a land donation from Tradepoint Atlantic that would be used to construct a local park for the North Point community.

The land donation consists of 21 acres of open space property for public use at the county’s discretion. According to the resolution’s text, the County intends to use the donated land as the site of the first new park in Baltimore County in nearly a decade that will be called, “Sparrows Point Park.”

