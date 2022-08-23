Patapsco High School

With the school year starts back up next week, Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski Jr. is rejecting additional raises for school staff totaling $50 million. In a statement, Olszewski said, “Educational professionals are some of the most important jobs that exist, and we need highly qualified teachers in every classroom.” Baltimore County offers one of the highest starting salaries in the state for new teachers, but other jurisdictions offer significantly higher pay after career milestones like 10 years.

 Photo by Ben Terzi

DUNDALK — With only one week until classes start, County Executive John Olszewski Jr. and the school board debated over teacher and staff pay raises.

The county school board’s appeal to use $50 million of the general fund for pay raises was contentiously shot down by Olszewski, who labeled their request “fiscally unsustainable” and “irresponsible.”

