With the school year starts back up next week, Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski Jr. is rejecting additional raises for school staff totaling $50 million. In a statement, Olszewski said, “Educational professionals are some of the most important jobs that exist, and we need highly qualified teachers in every classroom.” Baltimore County offers one of the highest starting salaries in the state for new teachers, but other jurisdictions offer significantly higher pay after career milestones like 10 years.
DUNDALK — With only one week until classes start, County Executive John Olszewski Jr. and the school board debated over teacher and staff pay raises.
The county school board’s appeal to use $50 million of the general fund for pay raises was contentiously shot down by Olszewski, who labeled their request “fiscally unsustainable” and “irresponsible.”
Earlier this month, Baltimore County’s Board of Education unanimously voted to inquire the county government in using funds to raise staff wages for positions like teachers, bus drivers and administrators. The general fund would cover school salaries for a year and would need to “have another source for funding” in 2024.
“Our children need qualified teachers, administrators, staff throughout the system and we know that there have been our sister districts that have made increases and it is absolutely urgent we do this,” school board member Kathleen Causey said in support of their request during the meeting this month.
The county board of education voted in favor of asking the county government for salary wages, as public schools face teacher and staffing shortages before the start of the academic year.
As of last week, Baltimore County Public Schools has 400 teacher and staffing vacancies with some officials believing increasing salaries can help fill vacant positions.
According to the president of the Teachers Association of Baltimore County, Cindy Sexton, the county needs to do all they can to “recruit and retain” teachers, with compensation playing a large part.
“We are in the middle of a true staffing crisis in education and nothing is as important as having a qualified educator,” said TABCO President Cindy Sexton. “Research shows the most important thing for student success is a qualified educator in the classroom.”
The county executive published in op-ed in The Baltimore Sun to explain his reasoning of being against the board of education’s request.
According to Olszewski, he is looking out in the best interests of constituents and says the school board’s plan would cost residents $505 million over the next five years.
In the op-ed, Olszewski also mentioned how his administration has already increased teacher pay that included a 3 percent mid-year cost of living adjustment this fiscal year.
“Educational professionals are some of the most important jobs that exist, and we need highly qualified teachers in every classroom,” Olszewski said in a statement. “They directly affect student success and are a priority in Baltimore County.”
The county executive also said his administration has “put forward record funding” for schools every year and moved teacher salaries to be among the “highest in the state.”
Starting salaries for first-year teachers are among the highest in the state. However, Baltimore County public school teachers with only a bachelors’ degree have a salary cap of $58,899 after 10 salary steps, which is $7,755 lower than the state mean.
“The school system doesn’t make it friendly for people over the age of 30,” said Patapsco High School staff member Lisa Norrington-Moseley. “I haven’t had a step in six years.”
According to District 6 Councilman Todd Crandell, the county government “simply can’t afford it” and calls the school board’s actions “brazen” to request a large amount of supplemental money.
Dundalk High School teacher Justin Holliday noted that recent proposals from Olszewski and county council chairman Julian E. Jones Jr. would see council members pay go from $62,500 to $69,000 and the chairman’s pay would increase from $70,000 to $77,000.
“At a time where there are so many vacancies it would not be a good look to give themselves a raise,” Holliday said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.