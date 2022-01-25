Baltimore County saw a record number of homicides in 2021, according to police-reported data at the local and federal level.
Last year, 54 murder and non-negligent manslaughter homicides were reported by the county using the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), which became the FBI’s primary format for collecting crime data in 2021.
The county’s previous record was 49 homicides in 2019, as presented in a 2017-20 aggregated crime dashboard derived from numbers reported via the Summary Reporting System, which the county traditionally used to submit statistics to the FBI. Prior to 2019, the highest was 43 in 1992, according to FBI data that has tracked violent crime since 1985.
“54 is a number that I never thought we’d see,” Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger said in a virtual town hall meeting on Jan. 18. He added that the rise in homicides can be attributed in part to a worsening of mental health and an increase in the county’s population by nearly 50,000 from 2010 to 2020, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The prosecutor’s office “is trying to get to the root of the problem,” he said.
County Councilman David Marks, who held the meeting to discuss public safety, said that the problems facing the county are “alarming” and asked that people do everything possible to share practical information with the police.
“I hope that we are able to renew the emphasis and approach to tackle these problems,” Marks, who represents District 5, said.
Zip codes 21222 (Dundalk) and 21117 (Owings Mills) recorded the county’s highest homicide numbers – six and five. Across the county, 12% of the reported homicides were committed by juveniles, according to the NIBRS crime data dashboard on the county government’s website.
Shellenberger said that although he cannot say that the problem isn’t “homegrown,” he has observed that several of those charged with homicide in the county seem to hail from outside of the county, including a few from Baltimore City.
“A stronger Baltimore (City) is going to lead to a stronger Baltimore County,” Marks emphasized.
Shellenberger also noted that the city reported over six times as many homicides than the county in 2021, despite having 200,000 fewer residents. The city’s homicide count in 2021 was also a slight increase from the previous year.
“This (increase) is not unique to Baltimore County,” Col. Joseph Conger, chief of the Operations Bureau for the Baltimore County Police Department, said at the town hall meeting, adding that several other major U.S. cities have experienced a rise in homicides.
Conger said that BCPD is exploring approaches to reduce violent crime, and, specifically, improve the department’s response to mental health crises.
“Crime is a problem that we are trying to attack from all angles available to us,” Conger said.
