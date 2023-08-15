The Baltimore County Public Library has officially kicked off its School Supply Drive, BCPL officials announced on Aug. 7.
In partnership with The Education Foundation of Baltimore County Public Schools, the county library system is collecting supplies to help BCPS teachers stock their classrooms in preparation for the upcoming school year. The drive began Aug. 14 and runs through Sept. 16.
“As a community connector, we strive to break down barriers to make sure everyone has the same opportunity to succeed. As Baltimore County enters the back-to-school season, we are proud to partner with the Education Foundation of Baltimore County Public Schools (BCPS) to hold a supply drive,” says a BCPL statement.
“The collected supplies play a crucial role in helping to support teachers stock their classrooms with basic items some students may not be able to afford, while alleviating the financial burden of purchasing supplies themselves.”
While any supplies are appreciated, BCPL is asking for new items only. Supplies include:
Book Bags
Colored Pencils
Crayons
Dividers
Erasers
Folders
Glue/Glue Sticks
Highlighters
Markers
Notebook Paper
Pencil Cases
Pencils
Pens
Post-It Notes
Reward Stickers
Rulers
Scissors
Three-Ring Binders
Customers may bring the school supplies to any of the BCPL’s 18 open branches during normal business hours, which are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
BCPL advises school supply donors to drop off the items in any of the bins labeled ‘school supply drive.’
