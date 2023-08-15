The Baltimore County Public Library has officially kicked off its School Supply Drive, BCPL officials announced on Aug. 7.

In partnership with The Education Foundation of Baltimore County Public Schools, the county library system is collecting supplies to help BCPS teachers stock their classrooms in preparation for the upcoming school year. The drive began Aug. 14 and runs through Sept. 16.

  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.