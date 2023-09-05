North Point Library

The North Point Library will be open Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. beginning on Sept. 10.

The North Point library branch will have free ice cream sundaes on Sept. 10 to celebrate the library’s new Sunday hours.

For so many, having access to the library’s vital resources seven days a week is advantageous. Sunday hours will begin Sept. 10 at seven of BCPL’s 19 branches.

  

