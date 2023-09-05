The North Point library branch will have free ice cream sundaes on Sept. 10 to celebrate the library’s new Sunday hours.
For so many, having access to the library’s vital resources seven days a week is advantageous. Sunday hours will begin Sept. 10 at seven of BCPL’s 19 branches.
Of the seven that will be open Sundays, the Perry Hall and North Point branches are the nearest locations to Essex and Middle River-area residents.
The service will run annually starting the Sunday after Labor Day through the Sunday before Memorial Day weekend. The following branches will open to the public on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.:
Arbutus
Cockeysville
North Point
Owings Mills
Perry Hall
Pikesville
Towson
The seven branches were selected based on which locations saw the most use on pre-pandemic Sundays among other factors, such as space, parking and physical resources like computers, BCPL officials said.
Because the library believes in equal access, the seven branches are spread out geographically throughout the county.
“As with nearly every aspect of life, the pandemic shifted the way our libraries operated. When we reopened our branches in June 2021, we evaluated the best way to allocate our staff and resources in a way that still allowed us to provide the services our customers wanted and needed,” BCPL CEO Sonia Alcántara-Antoine said.
“Providing service hours on Sunday is one way to meet many of our community’s needs.”
The library is paring down on Sundays to core services, such as access to the physical collection, computers, meeting rooms and study rooms and printing, copying and faxing. Some services will not be available, including My Librarian appointments, notary or passports, programs or social worker appointments.
To kick off the celebration, the library is hosting “Sundaes on Sundays” throughout September and October. Miss Twist will make a stop at one of the open branches between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. each Sunday, and any customer who redeems a library card will receive a small one-topping sundae. The schedule is as follows:
North Point Branch, Sept. 10
Arbutus Branch, Sept. 17
Perry Hall Branch, Sept. 24
Owings Mills Branch, Oct. 1
Cockeysville Branch, Oct. 8
Towson Branch, Oct. 15
Pikesville Branch, Oct. 22
The digital library is open 24/7, and is filled with audiobooks, ebooks, magazines, movies, music and more for those who choose not to visit the library on Sundays. Find the county library’s full hours on bcpl.info.
