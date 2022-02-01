Baltimore County is hosting an online pre-order sale for compost bins and rain barrels in order to help enable residents to participate in home composting and rainwater reuse, according to a press release.
Compost bins are available for $55 each, and rain barrels are available for $65 each. There is an additional $25 flat rate delivery charge. Prices include tax, and the sale is limited to residents of Baltimore County and City only.
All orders will be delivered directly to residents’ homes between March 15 and April 30, 2022. The delivery agents will follow social distancing protocols, and orders will be delivered to each resident’s driveway or front door.
Through decomposition, composting converts food scraps and yard materials into a rich soil-enhancing material called humus, the release says. When this material is mixed with the soil in gardens or on your lawn, it returns nutrients such as phosphorus, potassium, nitrogen and many trace minerals that are beneficial for plant health and growth. Using compost also helps increase water retention in sandy soils and aids drainage in heavy and clay soils.
Collecting and reusing rainwater is a great way to help the environment and your garden because rainwater is free from chlorine and other water treatment chemicals. Using a rain barrel reduces water pollution that can at times be caused by stormwater runoff.
