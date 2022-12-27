As crime has been proven to be more prevalent in Dundalk than other areas of the county, experts describe the primary causes of local crime can be described as lack of opportunity and economic promise.
With the end of the year soon approaching, Dundalk will once again lead every county community in total crime and violent crime cases for the second year in a row.
Though many residents are quick to blame the prevalence of crime on on unproven factors that borderline misconstrue why Dundalk sees more offenses than anywhere else, a concrete reason for increase of crime in the area can be blamed on the area’s lack of economic advancement.
“What you see is greater levels of [economic] inequality are what drive this jealousy — seeing people that have done better,” Melissa Groves, a Towson University economics professor, said. “It’s not poverty that creates violence, it’s when you see yourself not just poor, but disenfranchised.”
According to the United States Census, not only does Dundalk have a poverty rate of 16 percent, but also only has a per capita income of almost $28,000 in the area.
Economically these numbers correlate with the leading crime statistics in the area, where Dundalk accounts for almost 10 percent of all crime in the county with a tally of approximately 3,267 cases, with the nearest community being Essex with 2,517 cases this year.
“Inequality can lead to this increased crime because of the resentment, the jealousy, the frustration with the lack of opportunities that exist for people,” Groves said.
According to the county’s crime statistics, 55 percent of Dundalk’s crime has been property offenses in the last two years. These crimes include robberies, theft, vandalism, and burglaries that are committed out of frustration.
But that does not answer the question as to why disadvantage neighborhoods like Dundalk are more attractive targets for those types of crimes versus more affluent communities.
Even when crime is motivated by economic jealousy — resentment toward those who are better-off — the targets of crime are often in the same conditions as the criminals.
“The interesting thing is that you would think if folks haven’t been given the same opportunities, they would act that violence out on another person who has,” Groves said. “They don’t — they act that violence out on those around them.”
When looking at crime through a cost-benefit analysis, individuals are more inclined to commit crimes if the benefits exceed the costs, according to economic researcher Caroline Krafft.
In her book, “Economics for the Greater Good,” Krafft says poverty, limited educational opportunities, unemployment and social exclusion “tend to reduce individuals’ costs of crime” thus making the affected people more privy to act out violently.
In other words, those who have less to lose are more likely to act out and engage in risky behavior.
According to two criminology professors, Alyssa Chamberlain and Lyndsay Boggess, they say there are three reasons why disadvantage communities see more crime than affluent ones in an article for The London School of Economics and Political Science.
One being how communities are economically segregated, meaning wealthier neighborhoods are further away. Second, the two professors describe how residents in wealthy areas are more socially connected, and third, criminals — burglars to be specific — target areas based on its racial/ethnic background to reduce the risk of being prosecuted.
“We get back to that cost-benefit analysis where I want to commit a crime but don’t want to get caught,” Groves said. “If I go to that wealthy neighborhood down there, it is very clear I don’t belong and they’re more likely to be policed — I’m more likely to get in trouble.”
Furthering the correlation between Dundalk’s low socioeconomic status and high prevalence of crime, Baltimore County has already deemed Dundalk as an area of high needs.
The county uses a community need index (CNI) to identify socioeconomic barriers within different zip codes. A CNI score of 1 indicates a zip code that has the lowest socioeconomic barriers, while a top score of 5 represents a zip code with the most socioeconomic barriers.
According to a county report, Dundalk is tied for the second-highest CNI score of 3.6 — meaning that the area has a large presence of barriers towards health and economic prosperity.
“As long as there is that inequality, as long as some people feel like they are not being given the same opportunities as other people the crime will come back,” Groves said. “It’s a frustration — no crime is good — but theft is a crime of frustration.”
The correlation between crime and economic status can be a textbook cause as to why Dundalk sees the most crime in the county in recent times. And though no criminal offense is good no matter which category it falls into, this can offer perspective into why crime is so prevalent in the Dundalk area.
