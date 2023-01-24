Baltimore County has officially updated their crime statistics for Dundalk that saw the community finish last year with a total of 3,810 criminal cases and 5,041 total offenses.
In 2021, Dundalk had a total of 3,716 criminal cases and 4,985 offenses that means the area had saw 94 more criminal cases and 56 more offenses the following year.
Violent crime looks to be plateauing in Dundalk after having almost identical violent crime statistics for the past two years.
Last year, Dundalk had 1,436 violent crime cases and 2,062 violent crime offenses, compared to in 2021 where the area had seen 1,458 violent crime cases and 2,164 violent crime offenses.
As cited in the last installment of The Eagle’s crime series, police officers often refer to a lack of accountability and prosecution from Baltimore County’s court system for sustain criminal activity in the area.
Baltimore County’s website admits its Circuit Court has experienced “significantly increased docket demands associated with handling misdemeanor criminal matters,” which means misdemeanor dockets are often overloaded, resulting in trial delays.
Last year, it was reported that Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger, who was reelected in 2022, had said backlog in county cases had reached numbers in the hundreds, where some guessed it would take a year to get local courts up to speed.
Recently, Shellenberger successfully prosecuted 26-year-old man Royal Jamar Quinn for a 2019 crime in which Quinn had kidnapped and raped an 11-year-old Dundalk girl. Quinn was given a life sentence without parole.
The brunt of the pandemic in 2020 and surges in Covid-19 cases through the following year were cited reasons as to why Baltimore County and the rest of the state had backlogged so many jury trials for both civil and criminal cases.
Without jury trials to facilitate criminal cases, defendants can have no incentive to pursue guilty pleas and could potentially find themselves back on the streets as delays pile up.
“It’s all a money and numbers game — there’s not enough people, not enough spaces, not enough jails, not enough juvenile facilities,” an officer said. “Juveniles commit a crime and they’re back on the street within hours.”
According to police statistics, 40 percent of violent crimes in Dundalk are committed by people under the age of 18.
The Baltimore County Detention Center holds not only adult-criminals but also juveniles between ages of 15 to 17-years-old who have also been charged as adults.
According to county prison data, there is an approximate 1,203 jail population and prison population of over 3,000 inmates held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections.
Baltimore County had started the youth program, Juvenile Offenders In Need of Supervision, or JOINS, to divert juvenile offenders from court and give community service hours as a way to clean their records.
The JOINS webpage on the county’s website says the group work with people “by examining behavior and formulating an individual plan for change to improve communication skills, self-esteem and performance in school, at home and in the community.”
Every police precinct throughout Baltimore County has opted in for the youth program since it began in the 1970s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.