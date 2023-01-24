Baltimore County has officially updated their crime statistics for Dundalk that saw the community finish last year with a total of 3,810 criminal cases and 5,041 total offenses.

In 2021, Dundalk had a total of 3,716 criminal cases and 4,985 offenses that means the area had saw 94 more criminal cases and 56 more offenses the following year.

