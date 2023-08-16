This Defenders Day, visitors leaving Fort Howard can see a freshly painted sign on I-695 marking ‘Defenders Trail’.

A pair of signs along the beltway designate the area where American and British soldiers fought in the Battle of North Point. Between Bear Creek and Back River, a militia led by Gen. John Stricker inflicted heavy casualties on the redcoats, who were invading Baltimore after landing at the end of the peninsula.

  

