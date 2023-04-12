The 445th Session of the Maryland General Assembly was one of the most challenging 90 Day Sessions in its history. The excitement about a new Governor soon gave way to an aggressive and progressive agenda.
There was some semblance of normalcy during this year’s Session. Committee and Subcommittee Hearings, Caucuses, and testimonies were all conducted in person or the option of a Zoom call on the computer. However, Delegation Meetings were conducted by Zoom due to the demolition of the Legislative Services Building and those offices were moved to other rooms in the House and Senate Buildings. District Legislative Nights and social events resumed but were not held in the State complex due to space but at other venues. My office hosted two student visits by the Optimist Club of Dundalk for Patapsco High School and Center for the Arts and Stemmers Run Middle School. These students received a first-hand look at democracy in action and tour of the State House.
There were about 3,000 bills introduced this year. I introduced four bills during the 2023 Session. These were House Bill 958, House Bill 959, House Bill 1092, and House Bill 1294.
House Bill 958 would have allowed the mother to hear the heartbeat of the fetus before deciding on having an abortion. House Bill 959 would have prohibited a person convicted of a crime of violence from entering into a plea agreement. House Bill 1092 would have reduced the number of early voting days from eight days to four days excluding Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays for the primary and general elections as a cost saving measure and not interfere with religious observances/services. Finally, Governor Wes Moore and I met and he asked me to sponsor an Emergency Bill House Bill 1294 which would have established a fixed property tax rate for seniors who are 65 and older and veterans living in their primary residences in Maryland for 30 years or more. Unfortunately, the Governor and I talked about this bill after the filing deadline and it never had a hearing. I will work on this bill and submitted again next year.
As a result of Redistricting and the 2022 Election, Republican lost seats in the House of Delegates and State Senate. There are now 102 Democrats and 39 Republicans in the Maryland House of Delegates. Although these were good bills and had bi-partisan support, they did not make it out of committee and did not come up for a floor vote. However, we were able to pass several bills for Baltimore County. There are $2 Million for MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, $1 Million for Baltimore County Public Library Essex Branch, funds for improvements for the South Marlyn Avenue Streetscape, and House Bill 237 Sales and Use Tax Exemption for the Redevelopment Areas in Baltimore County Sunset Extension which would benefit Trade Point Atlantic on the former Bethlehem Steel Company site and other sites throughout Baltimore County to create jobs.
I received a few new subcommittee assignments to include the Oversight Committee on Personnel Subcommittee, and later in the session the Joint Committee on Pensions and Joint Committee on Children, Youth, and Families with members of the State Senate and House of Delegates.
However, the good news is that we passed the Governor’s Budget. Therefore, I was able to obtain funding through the Legislative Bond Initiatives for a few local projects to benefit the community. Due to limited funds, not all of the projects received funding, but I will submit these again next year.
During the Session, we discussed discharge of raw sewage from the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant. This is a Public Health and Public Safety issue. The Maryland General Assembly is looking into ways to prevent this from happening in the future. When the story broke about contaminated water from the Norfolk Southern Railroad accident coming to Maryland to be treated at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant, my office wrote a letter to the Maryland Attorney General Office for a legal opinion to prevent this from happening. The contaminated water from Ohio will not be coming to Maryland! My committee heard House Bill 1290 the Maryland 529 College Savings and a prepaid tuition program which many constituents contacted me about it. There still is no resolution on this college trust fund.
Our office received many calls and emails about the opposition of Senate Bill 1 which placed limits on the new Right to Carry Firearm law in Maryland. House Bill 705 which enshrined the right to an abortion in the Maryland Constitution which will be on the ballot for the voters to decide the outcome. There is a concern that Maryland will become a state medical tourism for women who wish to have an abortion. Many people opposed Senate Bill 850 which would have allowed individuals under the age of 25 at the time of their offense not to be found to have committed murder in the First Degree. This bill did not pass. Many people opposed Senate Bill 199 to require schools to adopt a framework introducing students to sexual orientation and gender identity did not pass. Your voices were heard by contacting your elected officials.
Some of Governor Moore’s proposals included House Bill 553 Maryland National Guard Tricare Premium Reimbursement Program to include dental coverage, House Bill 554 Income Tax Subtraction Modification for Military Retirement Income, House Bill 549 The Fair Wage Act of 2023 to increase the Minimum Wage to $15 an hour instead of phasing it in over a three year period, all vehicles in Maryland will be electric vehicles by 2035, and House Bill 238, and Maryland Medical Assistance Program Gender-Affirming Treatment (Trans Health Equity).
Some of these bills were not finalized at the time this letter went to print. I voted in favor of good bills but there were a lot of bad bills which I could not vote for in good conscience. All things considered, I think we had a vigorous and productive session.
As the session concluded, I ensured I acknowledged and thanked Tiffany M. Howard, my college intern, for her service. Interns earn a small stipend during the session and receive college credit for the experience.
Tiffany is a Public Policy major at the University of Maryland College Park and a Technical Sergeant (E-6) with nine years of service in the United States Air Force Reserves. She is stationed at Joint Base Andrews in Camp Springs, Maryland and was deployed to Qatar and The United Arab Emirates. She wants to attend law school after graduation.
Her duties have included researching bills, preparing testimony, answering correspondence, writing newsletters, and a host of other office duties.
I presented Tiffany with a citation for her hard work and dedication during the 2023 Session of the Maryland General Assembly. Tiffany attended a House Session as my guest in the House Chamber Gallery where I recognized her and publicly thanked her for hard work and dedication during the Session and treated her to lunch.
Tiffany met Governor Wes Moore (D) and had her picture taken with him at an event at the Governor Calvert House. She also attended the Veteran’s Caucus Breakfast at the Governor’s Mansion. Tiffany has been offered a part-time paid position working for another delegate in Annapolis.
I was asked by the Chief Clerk Office of the House Delegates to deliver the Opening Prayer on Good Friday in the House Chamber. I was honored to open the Session with prayer. This was the third time this year that I was asked to lead the House Chamber in prayer. Good Friday commemorates the day that Jesus died on the Cross and is one of the holiest days on the Christian calendar.
Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to represent you in Annapolis. I will continue fighting for the people of Maryland.
