ric metzgar.jpeg

Del. Ric Metzgar

The 445th Session of the Maryland General Assembly was one of the most challenging 90 Day Sessions in its history. The excitement about a new Governor soon gave way to an aggressive and progressive agenda.

There was some semblance of normalcy during this year’s Session. Committee and Subcommittee Hearings, Caucuses, and testimonies were all conducted in person or the option of a Zoom call on the computer. However, Delegation Meetings were conducted by Zoom due to the demolition of the Legislative Services Building and those offices were moved to other rooms in the House and Senate Buildings. District Legislative Nights and social events resumed but were not held in the State complex due to space but at other venues. My office hosted two student visits by the Optimist Club of Dundalk for Patapsco High School and Center for the Arts and Stemmers Run Middle School. These students received a first-hand look at democracy in action and tour of the State House.

