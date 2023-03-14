Thank you for reporting on the proposal by Summit Community Health to open a 16-bed residential substance abuse treatment facility in our neighborhood (Ben Turzi, Thursday, March 9). Summit has approached the county wanting to turn the old Annex Building at 8 Dunmanway (formerly, but no longer owned by St. Rita’s Catholic Church), and directly across from the front door of St. Rita’s church, into a 16-bed residential substance abuse treatment facility.
You reported that, in addition to the already existing treatment center in the Dundalk Village Shopping Center there are currently 15 free treatment programs, 30 inpatient drug and alcohol rehab centers, 107 outpatient services and 35 drug and alcohol detox centers in Dundalk. And yet, not one of them provides the same kind of service that Summit proposes? Clearly there’s not an access problem – then why so many?
As one of the business owners near the current treatment center reported, there is money to be made in the treatment business. Treatment facilities charge anywhere from $1000-$25,000 a head for a 30-day inpatient stay. Per-hour outpatient follow-up care ranges anywhere from $50-$150 an hour which could include counseling for family members. They accept cash, charge, insurance, and many accept public funding. They are networked into the court, prison, and legal communities. In exchange for jailtime, someone convicted of drunk driving (but not necessarily an alcoholic) or other substance abuse related infraction may be offered the opportunity to go to rehab instead of jail. Or, in the case of an existing prison sentence, be offered a shortened stay in exchange for commitment to a program. It doesn’t matter if the person succeeds or fails – the program receives payment.
But what about success rates? Just what is the success/failure/return rate of all of the existing programs? Summit claims 75% success rate. Based on what type of measurement? Based on whose measurement? Is anyone collecting that data? If so, how is it collected? How is it analyzed? How is it measured? How is it reported? How does one compare one program with another? Do we really need another drug treatment program….or do we need the ones already in the area to be more effective and efficient?
The existing drug treatment center is right next to a day care center which is now a few doors down from a new botanical dispensary (advertised as a hemp/CBD business). Is there no one overseeing the overall landscape of that community-based shopping center? I can only surmise what a great deal it is for the drug dealers who currently loiter around the area. The existing treatment center is confined to a small space and outpatients come and go in groups. They take breaks in the alley right outside the program door and right where astute drug dealers know when they will be there. These are vulnerable people teetering on the edge of success or failure. They may not choose wisely. The neighborhood drug dealers can pick up a sandwich and drink, walk around the corner to make some deals, then disappear in and around the alleys surrounding the shopping center. With that in mind, the proposed new treatment program would be located right next door to a school and across the street from a residential neighborhood. Do we really need another incentive for drug dealers to mill around our area?
The need for successful programs is not disputed – but more attention should be paid by our local representatives to social projects proposed in close proximity to our children and our neighborhood streets. The unintended consequence of placing these types of services in a dense area surrounded by narrow streets and alleys is that they have become part of the problem while proposing to be part of the solution.
