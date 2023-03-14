Thank you for reporting on the proposal by Summit Community Health to open a 16-bed residential substance abuse treatment facility in our neighborhood (Ben Turzi, Thursday, March 9). Summit has approached the county wanting to turn the old Annex Building at 8 Dunmanway (formerly, but no longer owned by St. Rita’s Catholic Church), and directly across from the front door of St. Rita’s church, into a 16-bed residential substance abuse treatment facility.

You reported that, in addition to the already existing treatment center in the Dundalk Village Shopping Center there are currently 15 free treatment programs, 30 inpatient drug and alcohol rehab centers, 107 outpatient services and 35 drug and alcohol detox centers in Dundalk. And yet, not one of them provides the same kind of service that Summit proposes? Clearly there’s not an access problem – then why so many?

