Boys basketball

School Win Loss

Sparrows Point 6 6

Dundalk 5 4

Patapsco 1 11

Recent results

Dundalk 100, Sparrows Point 83

Sparrows Point 77, Pikesville 75

Carver Center 55, Patapsco 53

Dundalk 73, Carver Center 37

Milford Mill 94, Patapsco 28

New Town 65, Dundalk 57

Dundalk 63, Owings Mills 57

Hereford 69, Patapsco 37

Upcoming games

Thursday, Feb. 10

Dundalk at Dulaney, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11

Sparrows Point at Owings Mills, 5:30 p.m.

Patapsco at Dulaney, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 14

Dulaney at Sparrows Point, 5:30 p.m.

Dundalk at Hammond High, 5:30 p.m.

Owings Mills at Patapsco, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Chesapeake at Sparrows Point, 5:30 p.m.

Woodlawn at Dundalk, 5:30 p.m.

Kenwood at Patapsco, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

Parkville at Dundalk, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

Patapsco at Eastern Tech, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 21

Eastern Tech at Dundalk, 4 p.m.

Scores and schedules are as of Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 9 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.