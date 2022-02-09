Sorry, an error occurred.
Boys basketball
School Win Loss
Sparrows Point 6 6
Dundalk 5 4
Patapsco 1 11
Recent results
Dundalk 100, Sparrows Point 83
Sparrows Point 77, Pikesville 75
Carver Center 55, Patapsco 53
Dundalk 73, Carver Center 37
Milford Mill 94, Patapsco 28
New Town 65, Dundalk 57
Dundalk 63, Owings Mills 57
Hereford 69, Patapsco 37
Upcoming games
Thursday, Feb. 10
Dundalk at Dulaney, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 11
Sparrows Point at Owings Mills, 5:30 p.m.
Patapsco at Dulaney, 5:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 14
Dulaney at Sparrows Point, 5:30 p.m.
Dundalk at Hammond High, 5:30 p.m.
Owings Mills at Patapsco, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Chesapeake at Sparrows Point, 5:30 p.m.
Woodlawn at Dundalk, 5:30 p.m.
Kenwood at Patapsco, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Parkville at Dundalk, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 18
Patapsco at Eastern Tech, 5:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 21
Eastern Tech at Dundalk, 4 p.m.
Scores and schedules are as of Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 9 a.m.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
